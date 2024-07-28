Jennifer Pedranti from 'RHOC' Has a Family Business Unrelated to Her Fitness Career

The luxurious life of Jennifer Pedranti from The Real Housewives of Orange County started in her youth when she was raised in a multi-generational entrepreneurial family. Sure, she might have gotten a hefty check out of a divorce and is now living with another successful man, but her family business is what started everything for her.

So, where is Jenn's money from? It turns out that she's the product of construction. Let's take a look back at Jenn's family and all the details of her checkbook, including her net worth.

What is Jenn Pedranti's family business?

Her father, Bob Ellsworth, started his own construction company in 1974. However, in some ways, he had a little help from his father who was already established in an adjacent line of work.

Jenn's grandpa, Charles, co-founded Ellsworth Bro Truck Lines, which was a joint venture. Bob spent quite a bit of time as a construction worker, especially as his father was hauling around asphalt. Eventually, Bob deviated into his own construction business which has steadily grown over the years. Jenn's brother, Nathan, went into the family business, too.

Jenn chose to stay out of the business and, instead, works as a fitness instructor. This doesn't mean that she took a hit to her bank account, though, as she married rich, anyway.

What is Jenn Pedranti's net worth?

Some of Jenn's money stems from her family business. However, as is the nature of Real Housewives, she definitely picked up some extra dollars from her marriage, subsequent divorce, new marriage, and reality TV career. According to Yahoo, Jenn is worth $2 million.

Jenn Pedranti Reality Television Personality, Fitness Instructor Net worth: $2 million Jennifer Pedranti is the owner of a yoga studio and fitness instructor. She's an integral part of Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County. Birthdate: July 7, 1977 Birthplace: Sand Springs, Oklahoma Birth name: Jennifer Pedranti Marriage: William Pedranti (m. 2002-2022) Children: Dawson Pedranti, Greyson Pedranti, Dominic Pedranti, Everleigh Pedranti

Who is Jennifer Pedranti's ex-husband?

Fans may be aware that Jennifer Pedranti ended up with a hunk of cash after her divorce from William Pedranti was finalized. According to InTouch, she is receiving $4,674 per month in child support for their four kids. Plus, he's set to handle the kids' insurance.

Plus, she'll get $1,735 per month for spousal support. "[Jennifer] requires assistance to cover essential living expenses for herself and her children, such as rent, food, and educational costs. While [William] currently covers healthcare expenses, additional support is needed to meet the financial requirements for the children’s activities, as well as their food and clothing expenses," her attorney expressed at the time.

According to Collider, Jenn was awarded a lump sum of $267,811 after Will made $535,000 from selling their house. This financial freedom was a new thing for Jenn, who confessed she didn't previously have access to her ex-husband's money.

