'RHOC' Alum Alexa Curtin Was Sentenced to 68 Days in Prison on Multiple Charges

'RHOC' Alum Alexa Curtin Was Sentenced to 68 Days in Prison on Multiple ChargesBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 4 2021, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Actress and media personality Alexa Curtin is in big trouble... still.
The daughter of RHOC alum Lynne Curtin was arrested on Jan. 8, 2021, after failing to appear at at least one court hearing. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, she pled guilty to several charges at a hearing held on Jan. 26, 2021. Curtin was sentenced to 68 days in jail, but she was let go on the same day. So, what's going on? Where is she now?
Lynne Curtin's daughter, Alexa Curtin, found herself in hot waters again.
The media personality and adult movie actress — who used the alias Jayden Taylors — was sentenced to 68 days in prison after pleading guilty to vandalism, petty theft, DUI, driving without a valid license, and the possession of a controlled substance and substance paraphernalia on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
She was sentenced to three years of probation, three months in a first offender alcohol program, and was ordered to pay compensation for the damages caused, as per Pop Culture. She was released on Jan. 26, 2021, on time served, the outlet reports.
Alexa Curtin has been arrested several times in the past few years.
Alexa Curtin has a long history of criminal misdemeanors.
She had an arrest warrant out against her for failing to appear at a court hearing in December 2019. Reportedly, she was also ordered to appear in court in September 2019.
Curtin went to prison on Aug. 2, 2019. She was released on Aug. 8, 2019, after paying the $10,000 bail. Curtin was arrested on July 21, 2019, for a warrant resulting from her failure to attend a court hearing. It's understood that she spent several days in prison, likely at the Women's Central Jail in Santa Ana, Calif. She was released on July 24, 2019, after posting a $65,000 bond.
Some of Curtin's legal difficulties date back a few years. Curtin was allegedly arrested for driving under the influence of a drug on June 6, 2017. Reportedly, she was charged on April 18, 2018, at an Orange County court. Some claim that there were opioids in her blood. According to a rumor, she had taken prescription drugs.
On Sept. 29, 2017, she was arrested for the possession of a controlled substance and substance paraphernalia after the Newport Beach police found multiple straws, substance-covered foil, and other items allegedly used to smoke heroin in her car. It's understood that there was another woman inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. She was reportedly charged with possession of a controlled substance and substance paraphernalia on Feb. 23, 2018.
Alexa Curtin's grandmother, Marilou Colee, filed an elder abuse restraining order against her.
In January 2017, her grandmother, Marilou Colee, reportedly filed an elder abuse restraining order against her, as per Daily Mail, after she reportedly broke into Marilou's and Lynne's shared home in Mission Viejo, Calif.
Marilou told Daily Mail that Curtin's life spiraled out of control after an Orange County sheriff sexually assaulted her at a traffic stop when she was 21 years old. She accepted roles in X-rated movies to pay for plastic surgery, which impeded her from starting a new career later on.
On Sept. 30, 2015, Curtin was allegedly arrested for theft and assault and battery at a Macy's branch.
Curtin was awarded $2.25 million in damages after filing a lawsuit against Deputy Nicholas Lee Caropino for alleged rape. It's understood that Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens sought to reduce the attorney's fees awarded to Curtin from $2.1 million to $480,000 shortly after the big win, Daily Mail previously reported.
If you need support, The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673. You will be connected with a trained staff member in your area. Or visit RAINN.org to chat online with a support specialist at any time.