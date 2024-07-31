Is Nick Dubrow Leaving ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’? Heather and Terry Dubrow's Son Was an Intern

Heather and Terry Dubrow’s son, Nick, is all grown up. The 20-year-old has been featured on The Real Housewives of Orange Country since Heather’s inception as a lavish housewife. But that’s not the only Bravo show fans will see Nick on.

In July 2023, the family revealed that Nick got his real estate license and was interning for real estate duo Heather and Josh Altman (of the Altman Brothers company) from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. But is that all changing? Is Nick Dubrow Leaving Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles?

Source: Getty Images Heather and Terry Dubrow

Is Nick Dubrow leaving 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles'?

Nick’s internship with the Altman brothers has come and gone. In a June 2024 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Heather Altman shared that Nick is no longer with the company. "He’s not interning with us currently, but the door’s always open," she said. "He was a great intern ... He was doing the internship while school was going on." Josh added, "We thought he was great. We love him, and the door’s always open for him if he wants to pursue becoming a rock star real estate agent."

On ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,’ Josh Altman joked that Nick got the internship because of his parents.

Josh already knew Heather and Terry Dubrow because he sold the couple’s custom mansion for $55 million. Previously, Nick told The Daily Dish in 2023 that the timing was perfect because he got to know Josh while pursuing his real estate license. “He was our agent,” Nick explained at the time. “And it just became this thing where I’m like, ‘Huh, I’m getting my license. Maybe I can come intern with you.’” During a Season 15, Episode 3 episode, Heather Altman even joked with Nick about his parents’ involvement.

"Your mom is constantly texting me to check in to make sure we're harassing you enough,” she said. Nick then pointed at Josh and joked, "He's doing a good job." In an interview for the episode, Josh joked that Nick’s parents helped land his coveted internship. "If you buy or sell a 50-plus million dollar house with the Altman Brothers, your children get to work with us," he quipped. "Nick Dubrow, he's coming in as a boy, he's leaving a man. It's like his bar mitzvah."

After these comments her husband made, Heather Altman clarified to The Daily Dish that their company doesn’t hire interns based on nepotism. "We have clients all the time ask us to bring their kids on as interns, and not all of them are the best fit, so you have to tread lightly and figure out how to handle it," she shared. "With Nick Dubrow, he was amazing, hard worker, smart guy."