Josh Altman's Net Worth Is As Impressive As It Should Be for a 'Million Dollar Listing' Star It also doesn't hurt that his wife, Heather Altman, is also a successful real estate agent. By Sheridan Singleton Published Jul. 28 2024, 10:58 a.m. ET

The pressure is on in Season 15 of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles. With a changing housing market, amongst other issues threatening their potential sales, Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg, and Josh Altman certainly have their work cut out for them. There are also their ever-changing personal life issues that are also affecting their day-to-day lives as real estate professionals in Los Angeles. Things between Flagg and Altman continue to be touch and go as they face yet another, albeit minor, conflict.

The prior miscommunication about the Readcrest listing could have become a much bigger issue, but luckily was squashed fairly quickly. Altman and Flagg have certainly had worse altercations in the past, so in comparison, this was fairly tame. Altman has had quite the journey over the years, he found love and started a family. While a lot has changed since the series first premiered in 2006, there are also plenty of other changes for Altman since he joined Season 4. So, what is Josh's net worth?

What is 'Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Star Josh Altman's net worth?

Various resources list Josh Altman's net worth at about $30 million dollars. Josh and his brother Matt Altman are two incredibly successful real estate agents, and given the numbers that he sells on the show alone, it makes sense that he has a high net worth. It also doesn't hurt that his wife, Heather Altman, is also a successful real estate agent. The husband and wife duo work together and have recently built their own brand new offices in Orange County, and they have lofty plans for the new space.

Josh and Heather are focused on expanding their business by way of a new office in Orange County.

During Season 15, Episode 3 of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, Heather and Josh went by their in-progress Orange County office location. The new space they are building is one they are creating with a specific purpose. During an interview, Josh said, "This is not going to be an office. I don't want you guys to feel like you're in an office. I want you guys to feel at home here. I want your clients, most importantly, to feel comfortable here."

Josh and Heather's children have already gotten bitten by the real estate bug.