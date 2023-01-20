Is Heather Altman Pregnant Again? The ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Has Two Kids With Josh

The realtors behind Million Dollar Listing have no shame in dating their real estate competition. Since the show began, fans have watched several cast members fall for other agents, including Josh Flagg and his current boyfriend, Andrew Beyer. Josh and Andrew started dating after Josh divorced his co-star, Bobby Boyd.

Then, there are MDLLA power couples like Josh and Heather Altman. The pair married in 2016 and have since achieved their dreams as a unit. Additionally, they started a new journey together when they became parents to their two kids — Alexis “Lexi” and Ace.

Heather and Josh clearly have their hands full with their booming careers, a reality show, and two little ones at home. However, some fans want to know if there will be another addition to the Altman Brothers dynasty. So, is Heather Altman pregnant? Keep reading to find out!

Source: Getty Images

Is Heather Altman pregnant? ‘Million Dollar Listing’ fans are curious.

In December 2022, Heather and Josh returned to Million Dollar Listing for Season 14. The season opened with Heather settling into her new role as the Altman Brothers’ CEO. Fans will also see more of Josh and Heather’s kids but, sadly, not another pregnancy.

As of this writing, Heather isn’t pregnant with her and Josh’s third child. And, honestly, we’re not exactly sure how the baby No. 3 rumors began. Heather and Josh welcomed their youngest child, son Ace, in 2019, and the realtor often posted snaps of both pregnancies on social media. So, if she were pregnant again, Heather would likely share the exciting news with her followers.

The Bravo star’s social media accounts also don’t show any current signs of a new pregnancy. Heather’s Instagram has stayed the same and is filled with her, Josh, Lexi, and Ace content. In January 2023, she posted several snaps and videos of them ringing in the new year.

The couple is also marveling at Ace and Lexie’s milestones, which is why there’s probably not a new baby on the way. In August 2022, Heather and Josh shared that their children were starting their first school days. While discussing their big day, Josh reflected on how grown-up the kids were becoming. “Lexi and Ace's first day of school this last week,” Josh captioned photos of the kids. “Such a fun experience with @theheatheraltman. I still remember how it felt on my first day back to school. Crazy how time flies.”

How did Josh Altman and Heather Altman meet?

While Heather and Josh aren't welcoming another baby, the couple said their marriage is better than ever. Before MDLLA returned to Bravo for Season 14, the show’s “Mom and Dad” gave The Daily Dish insight into how their relationship works. The pair met and went on their first date on camera, which Heather said affected them early on. She said it was "challenging to shut off" the work they were doing when they were together. Fortunately, Josh and Heather have better communication skills now that they’re married.

“We have an easier time navigating our relationship and just allow[ing] each other to do what we do," Heather explained. "That's what makes us a successful couple in business and at home ... We finally got into our groove."

Source: Getty Images