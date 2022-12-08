‘Million Dollar Listing L.A.’ Star Josh Flagg Is Ready to Marry His Much Younger Boyfriend

“I don’t think I’d be dating somebody that I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life with because that’s just otherwise filling time,” Josh told Page Six in October 2022.

The Bravolebrity shared similar sentiments with People in November, saying that he and Andrew “have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations.” However, they confirmed they were “just looking,” as they’ve only been together for a few months. What's more, as of the time of this writing, Josh is still legally married to Bobby Boyd.