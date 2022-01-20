Are 'MDLLA' Co-Stars Josh Flagg and Fredrik Eklund Still Friends?

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars may have a lot in common as some of the top real estate agents in the country, but they don't always see eye to eye with each other. Over the years, the agents have gotten into disagreements during negotiations, open houses, and listing appointments.

Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund joined agents Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor, David Parnes, and James Harris on the West Coast edition of the popular real estate series in Season 13.