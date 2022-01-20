Are 'MDLLA' Co-Stars Josh Flagg and Fredrik Eklund Still Friends?By Shannon Raphael
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars may have a lot in common as some of the top real estate agents in the country, but they don't always see eye to eye with each other. Over the years, the agents have gotten into disagreements during negotiations, open houses, and listing appointments.
Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund joined agents Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor, David Parnes, and James Harris on the West Coast edition of the popular real estate series in Season 13.
When Fredrik officially became part of MDLLA, fans were excited to see him interact more with the California-based agents. Though Fredrik himself was happy to be in the Golden State after so many years in New York City, his co-stars didn't exactly embrace him for long.
The dad of two had an argument with James and David regarding sharing information about a listing, and he later had an issue with Josh Altman about rankings and the existence Douglas Elliman Icon Award. While Fredrik seemed to be on OK terms with Josh Flagg throughout Season 13, things ultimately changed once filming concluded.
On the MDLLA spin-off series, MDLLA Josh & Josh, viewers got to see the exact moment when Josh Flagg learned that news of his move from Rodeo Realty to Douglas had been released early. He soon suspected that Fredrik had been the one to leak the news. Are Josh Flagg and Fredrik Eklund still friends?
Josh Flagg suspected that one of his 'MDLLA' co-stars leaked the news about his move to Douglas Elliman.
Viewers got to see Fredrik's friendship with Josh Altman really deteriorate on MDLLA Season 13 as they feuded over the Douglas Elliman Icon Award. They eventually got further insight into why Josh Flagg was no longer on good terms with the Swedish agent on the spin-off series, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Josh & Josh, which debuted in December 2021.
When the Josh Altman and Josh Flagg were flying out to Aspen, Colo. for a few listing appointments, Josh Flagg learned that someone had leaked his decision to leave his brokerage of 10 years, Rodeo Realty, for Douglas Elliman early to The Real Deal.
Because Josh Flagg had only told Tracy, Josh Altman, and Fredrik about the news (and Fredrik's name was mentioned in The Real Deal article, though Josh Altman and Tracy Tutor also work for the brokerage), he suspected that latter agent was the one to leak the news in August 2021.
"The only person who knew about that meeting was you, Tracy, and Eklund," Josh Flagg said to Josh Altman on the plane. "And the only person named in that article was him."
The agent was upset that he couldn't share the news on his own terms.
"I am probably the angriest I've ever been in my entire life," Josh Flagg said in a confessional about the leak. "Being at Rodeo Realty for 10 years, I wanted to leave in very good standing. And, obviously, this is going to damage my relationship with that company, because when all of a sudden they get a notice by a very credible source that I have left the company, that's going to piss some people off. And, by the way, I don't blame them. I'd be pissed off, too."
Once the agents arrived in Aspen, they discussed the leak again.
"He's done," Josh Flagg said, after Josh Altman said it was a "weak" move.
"Leaking this information is jeopardizing a very lucrative deal for me and this company — a company, by the way, that Fredrik also works for," Josh Flagg said in a confessional. "So, I have a very tough time seeing the logic in any of this."
Are Josh Flagg and Fredrik Eklund friends?
Though Josh Flagg and Fredrik now work for the same brokerage, the two aren't exactly on good terms.
During an appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast in September of 2021, Josh shared that he was friends with all of the agents in the cast — except for Fredrik.
"James [Harris], David [Parnes], Tracy [Tutor], Josh [Altman], I'm close friends with all of them," Josh Flagg told host David Yontef on the podcast ahead of the MDLLA Season 13 premiere. "I used to be friends with all of them, and then not with Fredrik anymore."
