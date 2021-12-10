New BFFs Josh Altman and Josh Flagg to Star in 'Million Dollar Listing' Spinoff Series Together

"I can't believe I'm saying that out loud, but at the end of the day, we ended up realizing we like a lot of the same things. We do have the same way about a lot of things. We have a lot of fun with it. It's an interesting dynamic," he said.

Not only does this mean they’ll be friendlier during MDLLA, but the pair will actually be headlining their own spinoff series.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about this upcoming show, aptly named Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh and Josh.