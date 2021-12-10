New BFFs Josh Altman and Josh Flagg to Star in 'Million Dollar Listing' Spinoff Series Together

New BFFs Josh Altman and Josh Flagg to Star in 'Million Dollar Listing' Spinoff Series TogetherBy Kelly Corbett
Dec. 10 2021, Published 10:38 a.m. ET
Looks like Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Josh Altman and Josh Flagg are done joshing around with one another. While the two realtors have iconically butted heads in the past, things are starting to turn around for the better. In an interview with E! in August 2021, Altman commented on their newfound friendship — or dare I say bromance?
"I can't believe I'm saying that out loud, but at the end of the day, we ended up realizing we like a lot of the same things. We do have the same way about a lot of things. We have a lot of fun with it. It's an interesting dynamic," he said.
Not only does this mean they’ll be friendlier during MDLLA, but the pair will actually be headlining their own spinoff series.
Keep reading to learn everything we know about this upcoming show, aptly named Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh and Josh.
New series ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh and Josh’ will premiere in December 2021.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh and Josh is set to premiere on Thursday, Dec. 23 — which is just one week after the MDLLA Season 14 finale.
This new four-part series will follow the former enemies as they not only continue to not only forge a friendship but also begin working together professionally, too.
In the trailer below, Altman and Flagg can be seen exploring grandiose multi-million dollar properties across Napa, Aspen, and Newport Beach together.
Not only that, but Altman reveals that his parents are selling their house and that he and Flagg will hold the listing. However, family conflict arises when the men quietly reduce the price on the listing. "Don't tell your parents about reducing the price on their own home," Flagg says to Altman.
But then things also start to get tense between the Joshes and clients are not pleased.
"I need him to start pulling weight. I'm doing a lot," Altman says about Flagg to wife Heather. But the plot thickens even more when Heather approaches both Joshes and asks, "Have you considered bringing me on as a partner?"
The trailer ends on a cliffhanger. Will both Joshes be able to successfully work together? Will Heather come on board, too? We'll just have to wait and see.
Since 'Josh and Josh' filming wrapped, Josh Flagg has left Rodeo Realty after 10 years.
OK, so we have a hunch that Altman and Flagg are going to be able to work things out in their new series.
On Dec. 8, 2021, People reported that Flagg was leaving Rodeo Realty and joining rival agency Douglas Elliman. Flagg told the outlet that he will be working in their California flagship office in Beverly Hills, alongside fellow MDLLA stars Josh Altman and Tracy Tutor. He added that they were both "instrumental" in his decision to hop ship.
Assuming Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh and Josh was filmed a few months in advance of its 8 p.m. premiere on Dec. 23 on Bravo, it must mean that the Joshes are on good terms if they're going to be working together under the same roof.
It's a day we never thought would come, right?