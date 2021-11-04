Josh Flagg Was the Listing Agent for Tracy Tutor's New Beverly Hills House

Josh Flagg Was the Listing Agent for Tracy Tutor's New Beverly Hills HouseBy Shannon Raphael
Nov. 4 2021, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
While most of the luxury digs featured on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles are for clients, from time to time, the agents themselves are the buyers who are touring properties.
When viewers first met Tracy Tutor, the first female agent on the reality series, in the tenth season, she was married to Jason Maltas. The couple lived in a massive Brentwood estate with their two daughters, Juliet and Scarlett.
The pair divorced after Tracy's first season on the show, and she later sold their family home in favor of living in a Beverly Hills rental. On Season 13 of the real estate series, Tracy is finally ready to find her new house — even if one of her co-stars is the listing agent.
Tracy Tutor toured houses with her daughter on 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.'
After she sold her house on Carmelina for $21.9 million in 2019, Tracy rented a property for a year in Beverly Hills. During the Oct. 28 episode of MDLLA, Tracy discussed how she finally felt ready to buy something. She took her teenage daughter, Juliet, to look at houses with her.
The first property that the mother-daughter duo saw turned out to be a bust, as it needed too much work, and it was located across the street from a school.
Though their home tours didn't get off to the best start the two fell in love with the second house they saw.
The home, which is located in the Flats of Beverly Hills, featured the Spanish architecture that Tracy was looking for. However, it was listed at $8.675 million, which was slightly higher than Tracy's budget — and it also needed some renovations.
In addition to the price tag, Tracy and Juliet had one other issue with the residence: one of her fellow co-stars was the agent representing the sellers.
Josh Flagg was the listing agent for Tracy Tutor's new house.
During the aforementioned Season 13 episode, Tracy's co-star took her and her daughter around the property, which was built in 1928,
On the tour, Josh explained that the owners had only purchased the residence a year earlier. They had initially planned on renovating the interior themselves, but they instead chose to avoid the hassle by putting it on the market.
The home features 5,200 square feet of living space, and it sits on a lot that is over 10,000 square feet. Tracy's dream house also has a sunken living room, four en-suite bedrooms, a large primary suite with a walk-in-closet, seven bathrooms, and a pool.
While viewers have yet to find out if Tracy purchased the property on the show, the L.A. agent did make an offer on Josh Flagg's listing. According to Dirt, the reality star paid around $8.2 million for the home, and fans will likely get to see the negotiation process play out on the Bravo show.
Though Tracy and her two daughters have officially figured out their next step, the trio won't be moving in until after renovations on the house are complete. Until then, Tracy is continuing to rent in the Beverly Hills area.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.