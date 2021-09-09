'Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Star Tracy Tutor Has a New Boyfriend

Logo
As a real estate agent, author, and star of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, Tracy Tutor seems to have her life on lock. She has been better than ever since celebrating her first anniversary with boyfriend and personal trainer Erik Anderson. How did Tracy and Erik meet? Were they set up by one of Tracy's co-workers? Read on for everything we know about Tracy Tutor's boyfriend.

Erik Anderson and Tracy Tutor.
Source: Instagram

Tracy Tutor and her boyfriend Erik Anderson were set up by her 'Million Dollar Listing: L.A.' co-star.

Before Tracy announced her relationship in July 2020, she went on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and hinted about her romantic life.

She gushed, "I’m happy. I’m seeing somebody, and it’s going fabulously." Her MDLLA co-star, James Harris, mentioned Tracy's skin was improving because of her new romance. She responded with, “He happens to be making my skin glow.” Andy asked if she was dating a dermatologist, but Tracy coyly replied, "Or my trainer."

How did Tracy and Erik meet? Well, Tracy's Million Dollar Listing co-star might have something to do with their romance. In the couple's first Instagram post in July 2020, Frederik Eklund commented, "Don’t forget who put you together," to which Tracy replied, "You did boo." Erik has reportedly been Tracy's personal trainer since February 2020.

Now that the couple has been together for over a year, Tracy has been revealing more of their relationship — including the fact that she and Erik contracted the coronavirus together while on vacation in Mexico. Heavy reports that Tracy told SiriusXM Radio on Andy’s Reality Checked that they unknowingly contracted the virus in March 2020, shortly after they began dating.

Tracy said the situation, "got pretty intense ... because we went to Mexico together, and we both had COVID, and we didn’t know it. When we got back, and everybody was in full lockdown, we kind of looked at each other and said, ‘well, let’s just stick together.'"

Tracy and her boyfriend share a significant age gap, but that doesn't stop them from having fun.

Surprisingly, Erik is only Tracy's second public relationship. The real estate agent was previously married to Jason Maltas. They were married from 2005-2018. They have two daughters: Scarlett and Juliet. Many fans were shocked to discover that Tracy, who is 46, has a boyfriend who is two decades younger than her

Despite Erik Anderson being 26 and Tracy being 46, the pair seem to bond over plenty, including their love of dogs and dedication to the gym. In August 2021, Erik was published in the Wall Street Journal for his at-home workouts and ways to keep fit in the pandemic.

It sounds like Erik and Tracy are enjoying their relationship and each other's company. Congratulations to the happy couple, and here's to many more years together!

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

