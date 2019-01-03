Madison Hildebrand Won't Be Selling Houses on 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles'

This season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles just might be the most star-studded ever! With cameos from celebs such as Kelly Rowland, Dorit Kemsley, and Rose McGowan, the Bravo series is pulling out all the stops for Season 11.

As expected, these famous faces are seeking some real estate guidance from Million Dollar Listing veterans Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, Brits James Harris and David Parnes, and the lone female realtor on the show, Tracy Tutor. However, one face is noticeably missing from the show, and his name is Madison Hildebrand.

So, what happened to Madison on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles? Unfortunately, Madison confirmed last year, he would not be returning for Season 11. "I tried to quit with Season 6. With Season 6, I tried to get away from it and it just didn’t happen, but this is real," he told Page Six. "I started in real estate and within six months of trying to sell homes and selling homes is when I started filming the show. So it literally has been following my career technically for 12 years and with that it turned into 10 seasons… It’s exhausting, rewarding, but very exhausting on everything — mind, body and soul."

Madison celebrated his "retirement" with a trip to Fiji and Tonga — and plans to focus now on building his The Malibu Life team and starting a family! "I’m at that stage of my life where a family is something that I would like to do sooner than later," the 37-year-old added. "And I’m now single, and so I’ve got time to have a serious relationship without the cameras infringing on my personal life, which makes it quite difficult sometimes when people aren’t comfortable in front of the camera and you’re trying to have a relationship and then you’re starting to film and it’s a lot."

Earlier, he announced his departure with a heartfelt statement. "After a decade of adventure and one of the most unique experiences of my life, I have decided not to continue Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. I am so grateful to have had this opportunity but the time has come for me to re-energize, rejuvenate, and refocus my attention and light onto new endeavors," he wrote. "As an original cast member, I feel so lucky to be a part of the show that sparked the Million Dollar Listing franchise... From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank you all and hope you will continue to follow my journey as I begin a new chapter of my life."