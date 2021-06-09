'MDLNY's' Ryan Serhant May Be Selling His Beloved Townhouse (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Selling a house is not an easy decision, especially when renovations have been made. You may grow attached to the home or decide that it’s worth passing down to future generations. Not to mention, putting a house on the market comes with a lot of headaches — especially in the middle of a pandemic. And Million Dollar Listing New York's Ryan Serhant knows the process all too well.

After spending time on renovations for his Brooklyn home, Ryan’s family has finally been able to enjoy their townhouse. But, there is a chance that the enjoyment may be short-lived. After getting a preliminary offer on his property, Ryan may decide to sell his beloved townhouse. Read on to get the full scoop.

So, is Ryan Serhant selling his home on 'MLDNY'?

If you’ve been keeping up with Ryan’s renovation efforts, then you know that the real estate guru has been improving his Brooklyn townhouse for nearly three years. Now, the renovations are complete, and Ryan and his family moved into their home in April 2021.

Ryan shared the exciting news with fans via Instagram with a family photo. “We moved!” Ryan wrote on April 22, 2021. “We are now in our Brooklyn townhouse, chasing Zena up and down all of these stairs. Lots of change in our life these last few months, with the new company and now the new house, but we wouldn’t want it any other way.”

While Ryan and his family have been settling in, it turns out that he may consider an offer to sell his home. In an exclusive clip from the June 10, 2021 episode, Brad — a real estate agent on Ryan’s team — shares that he has a client interested in purchasing his newly renovated home.

“I may have a buyer for your townhouse,” Brad tells Ryan on the series. “The house that I own?” Ryan asks Brad. “Yeah,” Brad tells Ryan. “I showed them some old pictures of it and they basically fell in love with the photos. And that’s before the renovations. So, we’re looking up to $15 million.”

Ryan is hesitant, but he eventually agrees to a showing. However, he agreed with the condition that the buyers know that the home is not for sale. But, there is no telling if he will change his mind in the future.

