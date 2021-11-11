From Real Estate to Reality TV — What Is Josh Flagg's Net Worth?

Josh was already destined for greatness when we take into account the fact that he's the grandson of successful philanthropist and electronics executive Herman Platt. Not to mention, Josh's great-grandfather Benjamin Platt was the founder and owner of the Platt Music Corporation chain of stores. And his grandmother Edith Flagg was a designer known for bringing polyester as a fashion textile to the U.S.

After growing up in the Los Angeles area and attending Brentwood School and then Beverly Hills High School, Josh clearly grew to be very familiar with the surrounding areas.