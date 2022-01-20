Several of the Agents from 'Million Dollar Beach House' Are Now Starring on 'Selling the Hamptons'

While The Oppenheim Group agents were often selling forever homes to their clients on Selling Sunset, the Nest Seekers International agents were largely selling summer houses to elite New York City buyers on the Hamptons show.

Though Million Dollar Beach House did hit the Netflix Top 10 list in the days following its release in 2020, there was never much clarity about whether there would be a second season or not.

Did the real estate series get canceled? Some of the agents are now starring on a different show, on another streaming service.