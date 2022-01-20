Several of the Agents from 'Million Dollar Beach House' Are Now Starring on 'Selling the Hamptons'By Shannon Raphael
Jan. 20 2022, Published 10:46 a.m. ET
Following the success of the Los Angeles real estate reality series, Selling Sunset, Netflix followed up with an East Coast-based series, Million Dollar Beach House.
The latter show featured agents from Nest Seekers International, as they attempted to secure listings for luxury properties in the Hamptons. The MDBH cast included Noel Roberts, J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas, and Jimmy Giugliano.
While The Oppenheim Group agents were often selling forever homes to their clients on Selling Sunset, the Nest Seekers International agents were largely selling summer houses to elite New York City buyers on the Hamptons show.
Though Million Dollar Beach House did hit the Netflix Top 10 list in the days following its release in 2020, there was never much clarity about whether there would be a second season or not.
Did the real estate series get canceled? Some of the agents are now starring on a different show, on another streaming service.
Did 'Million Dollar Beach House' get canceled? Several of the cast members are now on 'Selling the Hamptons.'
Netflix never publicly announced a decision regarding the future of Million Dollar Beach House. According to The Real Deal, a second season was never filmed.
However, Eddie Shapiro, the President and CEO of Nest Seekers, told the tri-state real estate news outlet that it was "not correct" to say that Million Dollar Beach House had been canceled after one season.
While the series may not have been formally axed, many of the MDBH agents have moved on to another show. The brokerage's office Out East is now at the center of the Discovery Plus series, Selling the Hamptons.
In May of 2021, Deadline was the first to announce that Selling the Hamptons would be part of the Discovery Plus programming schedule for 2021-2022. The news came on the heels of Discovery's $43 billion merger with AT&T's WarnerMedia.
Deadline confirmed that Million Dollar Beach House stars J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, and Peggy Zabakolas would be part of the full-time Selling the Hamptons cast. Jimmy Giugliano, who is the #1 agent at the Hamptons office, is appearing on the Discovery Plus show in a limited role.
The MDBH stars are joined by a few newbies as well for Selling the Hamptons, including Mia Calabrese, Kenny Arias, and Bianca D'Alessio.
While fans of the original Netflix series will likely be happy that so many stars did continue to showcase properties on Selling the Hamptons, one star is notably absent: Noel Roberts.
Why isn't Noel Roberts on 'Selling the Hamptons'?
During the six-episode run of Million Dollar Beach House, one major source of contention among the agents at the Hamptons Nest Seekers office was Noel Roberts' decision to take on a $35 million listing (which may remind fans of the debacle regarding Davina Potratz's $75 million property on Selling Sunset).
Though Noel was a major personality on the Netflix show, he is not part of Selling the Hamptons. Noel does still work at Nest Seekers, as the Head of the Private Client boutique practice. It is unclear at this time why Noel is not on Selling the Hamptons.
New episodes of Selling the Hamptons come out on Thursdays on Discovery Plus.