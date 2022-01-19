J.B. Andreassi on the "Advantage" He Has Over Most of His 'Selling the Hamptons' Co-Stars (EXCLUSIVE)

While the agents on Million Dollar Listing New York are selling the best apartments available in the City That Never Sleeps, who takes over when the millionaire buyers are looking to spend their summers in the Hamptons?

Enter the cast of Selling the Hamptons, a new Discovery Plus series that highlights some of the top agents at Nest Seekers International. The cast features Mia Calabrese, Kenny Arias, Bianca D'Alessio, Peggy Zabakolas, Michael Fulfree, and J.B. Andreassi.

The latter three agents originally appeared on Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House together.