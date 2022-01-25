Fredrik Eklund Is Leaving 'Million Dollar Listing' After 11 Years

After closing dozens of multi-million dollar deals, engaging in drama on both coasts, and showcasing countless high kicks, Fredrik Eklund is officially saying goodbye to Million Dollar Listing.

The longtime agent, who leads a team at Douglas Elliman, has been part of the Million Dollar Listing New York cast since the show premiered in 2012. Once he moved to the West Coast with his husband, Derek Kaplan, and their twins, Milla and Freddy, Fredrik joined Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles in Season 13.