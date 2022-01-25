Fredrik Eklund Is Leaving 'Million Dollar Listing' After 11 Years

Fredrik Eklund Is Leaving 'Million Dollar Listing' After 11 YearsBy Shannon Raphael
Jan. 25 2022, Published 9:44 a.m. ET
After closing dozens of multi-million dollar deals, engaging in drama on both coasts, and showcasing countless high kicks, Fredrik Eklund is officially saying goodbye to Million Dollar Listing.
The longtime agent, who leads a team at Douglas Elliman, has been part of the Million Dollar Listing New York cast since the show premiered in 2012. Once he moved to the West Coast with his husband, Derek Kaplan, and their twins, Milla and Freddy, Fredrik joined Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles in Season 13.
During his one official season on the original MDL franchise, Fredrik clashed with the other agents. Season 13 concluded with a blow-out argument between Fredrik and Josh Altman, and his friendship with Josh Flagg later deteriorated on the spin-off, Million Dollar Listing Josh & Josh.
The longtime agent announced his departure from both of the real estate shows in an Instagram statement on Jan. 24, leading some longtime fans to wonder whether the drama played a part in his decision. Why did Fredrik Eklund leave Million Dollar Listing?
Fredrik Eklund confirmed in a statement that he is leaving both 'Million Dollar Listing' shows.
The MDL personality posted a lengthy statement on Instagram on in January 2022 announcing his decision to step back from both of the Bravo shows.
"After an amazing 11 years, I've decided it's time for the next chapter in my life, and to leave Million Dollar Listing," he wrote at the beginning of his post. "It's the end of an era, and a new start for me."
Fredrik went on to share that he was "eternally grateful" to be part of the real estate shows.
"I let Andy [Cohen], the Producers, and the Executives know last week how grateful I am. Eternally grateful, I mean what an incredible run we had together," he continued. "All of my most memorable milestones from the last decade I shared with all of you: meeting Derek, our wedding, the miscarriages, the birth of our twins, and all of the beautiful properties. I will always cherish that shared experience."
The Swedish real estate powerhouse went on to mention how much he loved filming the show, and how he's been able to grow as an agent due to its influence.
"In 2010, when we started filming, I was an up-and-coming agent with a very small team. The show gave us superpowers, and became the engine in building what has become the nation's largest and most prolific team that reached $4.5 billion in 2021," he wrote. "I have the show to thank for a lot of it."
Fredrik went on to thank the crew members for being part of his professional and personal growth on the series.
"I was relentless, cocky, crazy, fun, emotional, vulnerable, and everything in between and I grew so much because of the show," he added. "Now, it's time for my next chapter. There is more to do, new projects and experiences, my kids are growing, and my business is pulling me in all sorts of exciting directions. Thank you to Bravo, my cast mates from both coasts, and the incredible crew. We made television history together."
In the closing part of his statement, Fredrik paid tribute to the audience.
"Lastly, I want to give a special thank you to all the viewers for continuing to be my side for this journey," he concluded. "I can't wait for you to see what's next. You truly changed my life."
Why did Fredrik Eklund leave 'Million Dollar Listing'?
While Fredrik cited his desire to move on to his next chapter in his Instagram post, fans wondered if his ongoing issues with a few of his co-stars played a part in his decision.
An inside source close to the agent told People that Fredrik felt like it was the right time to leave.
"While [Fredrik] is really proud of Million Dollar Listing, this is the perfect time to say goodbye, as he's leaving to work on new projects and wants to end on a high note," the source said to the outlet.
The inside source also noted that Fredrik's drama with Josh Altman and Josh Flagg did not contribute to said decision.
"The fallout is from six months ago and it is not even on Fredrik's radar and didn't factor in any of his decision," the insider continued.
At this time, Fredrik is still leading his team at Douglas Elliman, which is also where his former co-stars Tracy Tutor, Josh Altman, and Josh Flagg work.
You can catch up on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York on Peacock.