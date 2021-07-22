Fredrik Eklund's Husband Isn't Super Keen on Having More Kids

Derek Kaplan is a self-taught abstract artist who lives and works in Los Angeles. He moved to London at the age of 21, where he pursued many different career paths and entrepreneurial ventures before deciding to become a full-time artist.

In 2010, Derek met Fredrik while the realtor was on vacation in Greece . "There are always two sides to every story but Derek claims he had never seen anyone more handsome and he was confused because he didn't know this blue-eyed guy standing in front of him smiling like he was about to do the biggest deal of his life," Fredrik recalled in a blog post on the occasion of their five-year anniversary.

"My side of the story is that I saw an angel — the hottest angel I've ever seen, I swear on it. ... One moment, alone — the next, heartbeat in love," Fredrik continued. "That's how life can turn."

Soon enough, Derek joined Fredrik in New York and the two went on to have truly gorgeous 3-year-old twins, Freddy and Milla.