'MDLNY' Agent Tyler Whitman Talks Getting Sober: "Alcohol Had a Death Grip on Me" (EXCLUSIVE)

Though a lot of the appeal of Million Dollar Listing New York is the prospect of seeing luxury properties and meeting the uber-successful people who own them, many viewers are also invested in the lives of the real estate agents who sell these apartments.

By the time Season 9 premiered in May of 2021, Tyler had truly hit his stride. With the addition of Kirsten "K.J." Jordan, Tyler was no longer the new(est) agent on the series, and his business was booming.

Tyler Whitman , who leads a team at TripleMint, joined the Bravo series in the middle of Season 8. In comparison to his co-stars, Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant , and Steve Gold, Tyler was newer to real estate, and he took on his first "life-changing" listing over $10 million in front of the cameras.

Tyler spoke to Distractify about his decision to stop drinking alcohol and why the pandemic lockdown was "strangely a gift."

During filming, the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns began, and people began moving out of the city and into the suburbs. While real estate was on pause, Tyler took stock of both his professional and his personal life, and he made changes. One of these changes was getting sober.

Tyler Whitman said his sobriety journey is the "hardest thing [he's] ever done."

While many people turned to alcohol during the early days of the pandemic to pass the time or to cope with the stresses, Tyler decided to get sober in April of 2020. He shared that people often reacted to the news by exclaiming, "'You got sober during this?!'" The real estate agent explained that, because so many places were closed, he wasn't as tempted to drink.

"I needed the bars to be shut down," Tyler told Distractify. "I needed my social life to be taken away from me so I could focus on healing this addiction and investing in all of the work that comes with it." He noted that he had never been a "messy or violent drunk," but that he instead used alcohol to be "the fun one in the room" and to feel more likable. Now that New York is opening back up, he's trying to navigate going to social events without drinking.

