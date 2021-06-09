This Chandelier on 'Million Dollar Listing New York' Could Be the Price of a Car (EXCLUSIVE)

Even though he's one of the newer faces on Million Dollar Listing NY, Tyler has become a fan favorite, and his dedication to his career shows. He works for Triplemint Real Estate but has his own team in the company. The Whitman Team is comprised of Tyler and 10 other realtors who have more than 60 years of experience between them, according to its website .

Tyler has been open about how the pandemic affected his business. In a Triplement blog post , he said that some of his team left New York to social distance and they did their best to stay connected and work together through it all. Tyler stayed in the Hamptons and said he kept a positive outlook on the situation.

"I’m not saying that I don’t want this to be over, but I will look back at this time one day and be grateful for the grounding experience it has been," Tyler said in the blog post. So this time meeting Whitney in person and having the option to take off masks must have been a huge step for him and his business.

