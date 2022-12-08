Why Did James Harris and David Parnes Leave 'Million Dollar Listing'?
A mansion in Beverly Hills? Millions of dollars. Watching the drama unfold between the high-end realtors that sell those homes on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles? Priceless.
The cast of the flagship series returns for Season 14 on Thursday, Dec. 8, and a few familiar faces are missing. Longtime cast members Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, and Tracy Tutor all returned to reprise their roles in the Bravo series, but the same can’t be said for some of their co-stars.
Along with MDLLA newcomer Fredrik Eklund, James Harris and David Parnes also made their exit from the show ahead of the Season 14 premiere. But why did they leave? Here’s what we know!
Why did James Harris and David Parnes leave ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’?
James and David first revealed that they were leaving MDLLA in April 2022. In a sentimental announcement posted on Instagram, the two looked back on the last decade.
"We started our business in Los Angeles in 2012 and we received a phone call that we were never expecting,” their joint statement read.
Originally from London, James and David came to America with a dollar and a dream. Upon their arrival in the states, the pair lacked money, connections, and resources — that was until they received a phone call from the folks over at Bravo.
“The voice on the other end of the line was a casting call for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” their Instagram message continued.
“From starting families to watching our kids grow to climbing from [$1 million] in sales to over $5 billion in sales, we would never in our wildest dreams have imagined the world watching it happen along with us."
The ex-MDLLA stars said that they thought “long and hard” about their decision, though, the pair didn’t explicitly disclose their reasons for leaving the show after seven seasons.
But James and David did express that they were “beyond grateful” for the viewers, cast, and crew who made the adventure worthwhile.
“We feel that as our business has evolved, we need to keep moving. We thank all our fans wholeheartedly and vow that we won’t stop because we can’t stop.”
“There will be many more chapters and we are working to make sure we continue to share them with you all," their message concluded. “We started this journey together and we will end it together."
Upon their exit from the show, both James and David have an estimated net worth of $6 million respectively (per Celebrity Net Worth), so they can certainly afford to take a few days off. Good luck to these two!
Tune into Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.