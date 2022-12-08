Why Did James Harris and David Parnes Leave 'Million Dollar Listing'?

A mansion in Beverly Hills? Millions of dollars. Watching the drama unfold between the high-end realtors that sell those homes on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles? Priceless.

The cast of the flagship series returns for Season 14 on Thursday, Dec. 8, and a few familiar faces are missing. Longtime cast members Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, and Tracy Tutor all returned to reprise their roles in the Bravo series, but the same can’t be said for some of their co-stars.