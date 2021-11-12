David Parnes Isn't Leaving 'Million Dollar Listing LA' Anytime Soon

David Parnes Isn't Leaving 'Million Dollar Listing LA' Anytime SoonBy Sara Belcher
Nov. 11 2021, Published 8:53 p.m. ET
Things are starting to get even more dramatic on this season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, but even the most devout of fans can't help but notice that co-star David Parnes has been surprisingly absent from some of the episodes this season. Is he still on the show, or is he preparing to leave for something else?
Did David Parnes leave 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles'?
Throughout recent seasons, David hasn't been seen as frequently as some of the other cast members on the show, leading many to believe he may be ready to depart. But despite the concern from fans, it's clear he's not going anywhere.
Not only is David still listed as a primary cast member for the title, but he also appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, sharing his home essentials. (Spoiler: He needs somewhere sufficient for his pampered pooch to lay.)
This isn't the first time his appearances on the show have been sparse. In 2017, fans also noticed that he was surprisingly absent from some of the episodes, but despite the concern, there was again no reason for worry. While David may not be in every episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles you see, he is still a steady member of the cast — and likely will be for years to come.
David and James also recently spoke to The Things about this season — and why it's one of the wildest ones they've seen to date.
"Just imagine the craziest episode you've ever seen on this show, multiply it by 10, put it on repeat 12 times, and you have our season, basically," David told the outlet. "It's crazy!"
"The market, like James says, is on fire," David said.
The pair said that the housing market has seen a boom unlike before, with some wild listings that make for some great content. And, of course, there's also some juicy drama brewing.
David also said he and James may be making an appearance on Million Dollar Listing New York.
"When we come and conquer the New York market, I'm sure we'll make an appearance," he told the outlet.
So expect him to even make a crossover in the near future.
Are David and James brothers? They're often mistaken for twins.
The two co-stars are often working together, and even give interviews together frequently — and this has led to some fans wondering if the pair are related.
"People don’t think we’re brothers. They think we’re twins,” James said on an episode of Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yongtef. “And to the point that we start to worry about, maybe we are brothers and we just never got told, but I don’t see that we look alike at all.”
The pair are not related in any capacity, but they did grow up together in London before becoming co-stars on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.
"We grew up together. Our mothers were best friends," James said. "They actually had a company together at one point, an interior design business, and Dave and I grew up together."
You can see both James and David on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST.