David Parnes Isn't Leaving 'Million Dollar Listing LA' Anytime Soon

Throughout recent seasons, David hasn't been seen as frequently as some of the other cast members on the show, leading many to believe he may be ready to depart. But despite the concern from fans, it's clear he's not going anywhere.

Not only is David still listed as a primary cast member for the title, but he also appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, sharing his home essentials. (Spoiler: He needs somewhere sufficient for his pampered pooch to lay.)