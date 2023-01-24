'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Heather Altman Is Game for a 15th Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Reality star Heather Altman has been in the real estate industry for 20 years and counting, and she has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. The Million Dollar Listing LA star was recently promoted to CEO of the Altman Brothers, a storyline that is featured on the 14th season of the popular reality TV series.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Heather shared her thoughts on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 15, how she feels about the Altman Brothers expanding with a new office location, and how she hopes to inspire other women looking to break into the real estate industry.

Source: Getty Images

Heather Altman shares her thoughts on 'MDLLA' Season 15.

At this time, there has been no word yet from Bravo regarding whether or not MDLLA has officially been renewed for a 15th season. However, Heather would be game to return for Season 15. "I would love to do another season. Season 15 would be amazing! Maybe a third baby, a third office? Who knows?" she said.

Having been on the show since Season 2, Heather couldn't help but reminisce about how much she had changed since then. "I was a baby [then]. I was living in what I thought was my dream place at the time when I was 23 ... 24 years old, working for Madison [Hildebrand]. I had a cute little studio. And now you know, [I'm] a homeowner with my husband and my family. It's just absolutely incredible," she said.

And yes, MDLLA is fun to watch for the incredible multimillion-dollar properties, but what we love about the show is how Heather and her fellow MDLLA co-star Tracy Tutor hold their own with ease in a typically male-dominated industry. As CEO of the Altman Brothers, how does Heather hope to inspire other women wanting to make a name for themselves in real estate?

"I've always said this for a long time. When I was growing up, my best friend's mom was a real estate agent. It was known to be the housewives career. You can do it part-time and still be a family woman," she explained.

"Now, men really have dominated the field over the past couple of decades, and especially in these big cities, because you're dealing with a lot of [clients] that prefer to deal with men over women. I think that Tracy and I and other women that are in the field have really shown that we're almost better than the men."

"Now at this point, showing that you can be a mom and a businesswoman and look good doing it ... It's exciting," she continued, adding, "And, you know, wearing some four or five-inch stilettos while doing it [all], it makes the men look like they can't really do too much these days."