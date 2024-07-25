Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Million Dollar Listing Tracy Tutor's Net Worth: Can the 'Million Dollar Listing' Star Afford the Homes She Sells? Tracy earns her net worth on and off 'Million Dollar Listing.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jul. 25 2024, 5:47 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Season 15 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is underway, and Tracy Tutor is up for the challenge. Along with 1/2 of The Altman brothers, Josh Altman and Josh Flagg as they navigate the housing market as it takes a decline unseen by them in their careers. The tension from the market will play out on the show, as each of them will be tested in the new real estate era.

A former actor, Tracy has shifted careers before and is likely willing to do so again if needed. However, the Hidden Hills, Calif. wants to keep her pockets heavy and hopefully won't lose the impressive net worth she established throughout her real estate career. So, is Tracy living the high life she sells to her clients? Let's find out!

Source: Bravo

What is Tracy Tutor's net worth?

Tracy may show herself having fun on Million Dollar Listing, but she's all business when it comes to her business. Her net worth stands at $20 million, and she's earned every coin. As the only female main cast member of MDLLA, Tracy has proven herself as one of the top earners within the popular real estate firm, Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills, Calif. According to her website, she's one of the firm's top agents, finding her footing in their Sports & Entertainment division and focusing on Global Luxury homes.

Tracy started in real estate after working as an actor in the '90s. She starred in the movies Xpose and No Vacancy. She said her past as an actor helped prepare her for the real estate market. “Being a real estate agent or in retail, or in sales, or in so many industries, you need the ability to sell yourself to clients,” Tutor explained during a 2019 interview with her alma mater, The University of Southern California. “Having a background in theatre and performance was a huge part of why I am successful in real estate. If you don’t understand what connects to people, you are never going to be successful in sales.”

How does Tracy Tutor earn her money?

Tracy's role as one of the top real estate agents in her firm isn't the only way she makes a living. In April 2020, she released a self-help book, Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word: How to Develop the Unstoppable Confidence to Own Any Room.

The book shared Tracy's advice to women "that are younger and coming into the business world" so they don't have to learn it years later. Her project landed on the Wall Street Journal's bestsellers list. In addition to her book, Tracy's time on MDLLA helps pay the bills, though it's unclear how much she earns.

Source: Bravo

Who is Tracy Tutor dating?

While Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles isn't Tracy's only source of income, fans hope she remains on the show for seasons to come. Even more want her to be happy after seeing two of her breakups happen on camera. The first came from her divorce to her ex-husband Jason Maltas, who is also the father of her daughters, Juliette and Scarlet. Tracy and Jason divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

After her divorce, Tracy dated fitness trainer Erik Anderson in 2020. However, in summer 2023, the couple parted ways. Since the split, Tracy has embraced being single on the show while focusing on her business and raising her children.