What is 'RHOC' Star Alexis Bellino's Net Worth?

Whether you know her as Jim Bellino’s ex-wife, “Jesus Jugs,” or simply Alexis, Alexis Bellino is a force to be reckoned with. The feisty TV personality was a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange Country from Seasons 5 to 8. In Season 18, she returned to the series as a friend of the housewives. Her relationship with John Janssen, the ex-boyfriend of full-time cast member Shannon Storms Beador, is a large reason for her return.

Article continues below advertisement

Since returning to the show, Alexis hasn’t hesitated to get real about finances. She faced Tamara Judge and Shannon after her ex-husband, Jim Bellino, cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees from a lawsuit. And she brought the receipts when John sued Shannon for allegedly owing him $75,000. But what about Alexis’s own finances? What is Alexis Bellino’s net worth?

Article continues below advertisement

What is Alexis Bellino’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the TV personality is estimated to have a net worth of $1.5 million. She earned a significant portion of her net worth from The Real Housewives of Orange County. She was a full-time cast member from Seasons 5 to 8 and reportedly earned as much as $175,000 per season. Like many Bravo housewives, Alexis has used her exposure from the show to help with business ventures. She and her ex-husband, Jim, franchised several Sky Zone Trampoline Park locations.

Alexis Bellino TV Personality Net worth: $1.5 million Alexis Bellino is a reality TV star best known for The Real Housewives of Orange County. She appeared on the show as a full-time cast member during Seasons 5 to 8. She returned to the show for Season 18 as a friend of the housewives. Birthdate: 1977 Birthplace: Missouri Children: 3 (James, Mackenna, Miles) Spouse: Jim Bellino (2005-2018; divorced), Jeff Barry (2002-2004, divorced)

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis also had a clothing line called Alexis Couture and has earned money from television appearances (including a short stint as a TV anchor) and endorsements.

How much money did Alexis Bellino receive from her divorce settlement?

Jim is Alexis’s second husband. The pair finalized their divorce in 2018 after 14 years of marriage. They have three children: a son, James, and twins, Miles and Mackenna. Their controversial relationship was played out onscreen. Many fans criticized Jim for wanting Alexis to be a stay-at-home Christian wife who obeyed his rules. One issue he often had was Alexis spending time with the other housewives.

Article continues below advertisement

"Wives stay home," he once told her during a RHOC episode. "There's only so much time in a day to raise my children. You've got to say no to some things." In 2024, details of their divorce settlement came to light. Documents obtained from InTouch showed that the former pair agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their kids. Regarding child support, Jim pays Alexis $2,000 per child per month, totaling $6,000. This terminates when the children turn 18.