Alexis Bellino Claims 'RHOC' Producers Made Her A "Villain" in Season 18: "Truth Prevails"

During the season, Shannon and Alexis came to multiple verbal blows due to Alexis and John's relationship, which began months after Shannon and John ended their three-and-a-half-year relationship. Despite the former orange holder ultimately getting the guy, she wasn't pleased with how her story came out this season. She believes she was intentionally edited to appear as a villain.

Alexis Bellino claims 'RHOC' painted her to be a "villain" and left "so many truths out."

The RHOC three-part reunion concluded on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Alexis took to her Instagram account the day the finale aired and expressed her disappointment in how she was portrayed during the season. The woman who has embraced her Jesus Juggs nickname said she felt "beaten down" this season, which disappointed her because she was already skeptical about re-entering RHOC so soon after the death of her mother, Penelope.

The Bravolebrity added producers left "so much room on the cutting room floor" at the reunion that she felt would've vindicated her and her family all season. She also claimed to have "MANY receipts" she planned to share with her fans that would allow us to have the full story of what happened between her, John, and Shannon.

Alexis also shared that one receipt in her arsenal proved Shannon only settled her, and Shannon and John settled his lawsuit over claims he spent $75,000 for her to have a facelift on Nov. 19, for a fraction of what she allegedly owed her ex. She said that John gave Shannon a "discount" in the settlement and that her fiance paid Shannon $360,000 over three years. Alexis said she had proof that John spent the funds on his ex, something else she would've shown at the reunion.

"Truth prevails," she wrote. "It's unfortunate that I didn't get the opportunity for these receipts to be shown at the reunion, although they were brought by me and they were VERY available to be shown. So now John and I will bring them in our own voice. This is never how I would've thought or wanted it to happen. I also want it to be known that I never thought I'd be brought back this season to be the villain. If I had known that I never would've signed."

Is Alexis Bellino leaving 'RHOC'?

Alexis's lengthy Instagram post about receiving the villain edit in RHOC Season 18 also hinted at her leaving the show again after her explosive season. She wrote that she "would've never signed on" to be a friend of the show if she knew she would be seen as a villain and that she was losing sleep wondering why she was edited poorly.

"Unfortunately, this season made a hit show at my and John's expense. I thought my beating all season would be finally advocated for at the reunion, and the truth would prevail. Sometimes God has a different plan." Alexis also noted that since she felt the show's producers didn't tell the full side of her and John's story, the couple would be taking matters into their own hands.

"I will now use my own platform and my voice to share the truth with you because I do not live in toxicity, falsehoods, hateful behavior, victimhood, or lies," she added. I signed onto reality, and now I will bring it to light. I will never act or become a victim; I will simply live with God and stand in truth. He always prevails."

While Alexis hinted that fans would see the last of her and John, no casting decisions for Season 19 have been confirmed.