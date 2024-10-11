Shannon Beador Once Collected Over $500k for a Season of RHOC — What's Her Net Worth?

American TV personality Shannon Beador first made her mark on The Real Housewives of Orange County back in 2014 for Season 9. After appearing in multiple seasons and launching her own business, Real for Real Cuisine, Shannon has skyrocketed her net worth to impressive heights. But achieving such success hasn’t come without challenges.

Previously married to David Beador, the owner of Beador Construction, Inc., a company that reportedly rakes in $13 million annually, per Celebrity Net Worth, Shannon went through a divorce in 2019. This left her with a lump sum and monthly spousal support payments. With all the legal matters piling up, it’s hard not to wonder just how much Shannon is worth now. Let's dive into her finances!

What is Shannon Beador's net worth?

Shannon's net worth currently stands at $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and it’s easy to see why. The bulk of Shannon's fortune appears to come from her status as a Bravolebrity.

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline during Shannon and David’s divorce revealed that she collected $181,390 from management company Central Entertainment Group. For Season 12, she earned $31,500, and for Season 13, that number jumped to $583,338.

Shannon Storms Beador TV personality Birthdate: March 25, 1964 Birthplace: Los Angeles, CA Education: Graduate of University of Southern California Spouses: David Beador (m.2000, d. 2019) Kids: Three daughters, Sophie, Stella, and Adeline

Clearly, Shannon is cashing in on her time in the spotlight. But that’s not all. During her divorce from David, Shannon was reportedly awarded a $1.4 million lump sum as part of their settlement agreement, along with a 10-year arrangement for $10,000 a month in support, with adjustments made for child support, per Yahoo.

Though Shannon scored a substantial sum in her divorce settlement, she later faced legal issues that took a hit to her fortune. In September 2023, she was arrested for DUI and subsequently sentenced to three years of probation, along with 40 hours of community service, according to People. To complicate matters further, Shannon's ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, pursued her for $75,000.

Shannon's ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, sued her for $75,000? Did Shannon pay him?

Shannon and John, who also goes by Johnny J, dated for three and a half years before calling it quits in November 2022. After their split, John filed a lawsuit against Shannon, claiming he loaned her $75,000 for a facelift and is now seeking repayment.

However, Shannon insists that the money was a “gift.” While some, including Tamra Judge, allege Shannon is “lying” and that it was indeed a loan, fans in the comment section of her Instagram posts seem to collectively agree that “Johnny J is the ex that will never go away.”

Though it appears Shannon has yet to pay John the $75,000, she revealed in a recent sit-down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that John has agreed to her proposed settlement, given she publicly states that he is “generous.”