Fans Slam Whitney Rose for Stealing One of NeNe Leakes's Taglines for 'RHOSLC' Season 5

Although it's been a while since NeNe Leakes appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, her words are apparently still being used at her former employer, Bravo.

Eagle-eyed fans recently noticed NeNe's final Housewives tagline was repurposed for Whitney Rose from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Here's the scoop.

'Real Housewives' fans accuse Whitney Rose of stealing NeNe Leakes's 'RHOA' tagline.

On Sept. 30, 2024, Bravo released the long-awaited RHOSLC Season 5 taglines. Soon after the lines were released, one fan X (formerly Twitter) account, My Bravo Diary, noticed Whitney's line sounded familiar. "On my healing journey, I always fly first class," Whitney's tagline read.

The X user posted a side-by-side of Whitney's tagline and the Season 12 promo of RHOA. In the promo, NeNe says a similar tagline. "I am on a spiritual journey, and still flying first class," the Fashion Queens alum said. The user also scolded Bravo, stating the network was "seriously ridiculous" for reportedly snubbing NeNe. Other fans agreed in the comments. "@whitneywildrose girlllll!!! So unoriginal and quite disrespectful," one fan wrote.

"Glad I’m not the only one that caught that," another said. "It is really lazy of the producers. Obviously they have no original ideas," a third fan stated, tagging Bravo's X account. Despite the backlash, many fans argued that Whitney didn't completely plagiarize NeNe's line, as she (or RHOSLC's producers) didn't say the her tagline verbatim. Some even questioned the need for Real Housewives taglines altogether, with one user saying they've become "irrelevant."