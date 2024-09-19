'RHOSLC' Star Bronwyn Newport's Husband Is Successful — Here's How Successful

Season 5 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is off to a strong start. The Sept. 18 premiere promised that this season would bring all the drama from seasons past, and add a sprinkle of some new. But one of the couples on everyone's mind is the somewhat mysterious Bronwyn Newport and her husband, Robert "Todd" Bradley.

So what do we know about Todd, what is his net worth, and what can we expect from the pair on their first season of RHOSLC? Here's the scoop.

Todd Bradley's Net Worth allows him to care for his family quite comfortably.

Like most of the husbands on the Real Housewives franchise, Todd is a successful businessman who provides more than adequately for his family. Bronwyn is a mother of one and a fashionista, while Todd works in finance and tech. Bronwyn also worked in finance prior to marrying Todd.

Robert Todd Bradley Business, Tech, and Finance Net worth: $24 million Todd Bradley is the husband of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport. Todd has worked in finance and tech in the past, once serving as the CEO of Hewlett Packard. Birth date: 1959

1959 Birthplace: unknown

unknown Marriages: Bronwyn Newport (m. 2016), one previous marriage

Bronwyn Newport (m. 2016), one previous marriage Past jobs: CEO of Hewlett Packard

CEO of Hewlett Packard Current job: part-time board member for data protection and data management software company for Commvault.

Toddy's career in business has allowed him to care for Bronwyn, who is 26 years his junior. According to various outlets, his net worth is around $24 million. He has two children from his first marriage, but both are adults now.

Todd seems to be pretty low-key about his career, and Bronwyn hasn't shared many details ahead of the show's Season 5 premiere, so fans will have to wait to learn more about Todd, what he does, and how their relationship is going as the show progresses.

Here's what we know about Bronwyn and Todd as a couple.

However, that's not to say we know nothing about the couple at all. The two tied the knot in 2016. And in 2021, they celebrated their fifth anniversary in a spectacular way: Todd gave Bronwyn a beautiful (and huge) blingy new engagement ring.

We also know that Todd doesn't necessarily like being reminded of how much younger his wife is than him. Because she's actually six months younger than one of her stepsons.

And we know that the couple loves to travel together, as Brownyn frequently shares to social media about their travels together to Cabo, Mexico, and other destinations around the world.

Although the couple has kept a lot of things private, there's a lot of potential for some dramatic reveals in Season 5. On Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, private information has a way of getting out. And with the exciting new addition of Bronwyn and Todd to the RHOSLC line-up, the sky is the limit as to what to expect.