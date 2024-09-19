Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Inside Lisa, Angie, and Meredith’s Social Media Drama Outside of 'RHOSLC'

Lisa and Meredith are coming for Angie on X.

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Published Sept. 19 2024, 7:37 a.m. ET

Meredith, Lisa, and Angie from RHOSLC
Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Sometimes, the best Real Housewives of Salt Lake City drama comes outside of the show, when the cameras have stopped rolling. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? We still haven't figured that out. However, that doesn't make fans any less excited to see social media drama go down between Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, and Meredith Marks.

Article continues below advertisement

There's plenty that the women said to each other on X, but when Lisa accused Angie of paying her employees unfairly, that took the cake. Well, maybe not, considering the entire fight over social media is pretty juicy. And whether it's all for publicity for Season 5 of RHOSLC or not, fans are here for it.

Angie K. and Meredith Marks sit a table and talk on RHOSLC
Source: Bravo
Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Barlow says Angie K. pays her employees unfairly.

In the wee hours of the morning on Sept. 18 (or late night hours on Sept. 17, depending on your timezone), it started with a tweet from Meredith when she wrote that the "only scroll' she reads is the Torah. To that, Lisa responded with, "Mazel Tov" with a heart emoji. Then, Angie reposted Meredith's tweet, and shots were fired with what she wrote.

"I was *real* friends with Jen until I learned she'd scammed the elderly out of money… unlike you who followed her all the way to prison for air time," she wrote. "Mazel Tov to Baby Gorgeous — glad to see your spirits are up considering all your recent legal & repo troubles!"

Article continues below advertisement

And in the comments under that tweet, people came for Lisa. It's a whole thing. But it didn't take long for the ladies to go back and forth with each other on X, and for Lisa to take a major shot at Angie.

"Remember how you charged Jenn for a party you offered to throw?" Lisa tweeted at Angie. "I'm surprised you could get all of this out there without tripping over all of that lip filler. Pay your employees. That nine dollars an hour just isn't cutting it."

Article continues below advertisement

To that, Angie promptly responded, "My lips are full as my life. Thanks to my doctor who I pay with my own Amex card — not a Park City mystery man's! Unlike Lisa's G-wagon, my lips can't get repo'd. I'm not your bestie in prison so I'm not interested in a gang bang, but it's cute you two had to team up. Night #RHOSLC."

Lisa Barlow at a RHOSLC reunion
Source: Bravo

Now, fans are ready for the drama to go down on RHOSLC. But don't worry, because apparently there's always social media too as a sort of "after show" for fans.

Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'RHOSLC' Star Monica Garcia and Ex-Husband Divorced Over Alleged Domestic Violence

Why Did Jennie Nguyen Leave 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'?

Lisa Barlow Gives Us an Update on Son Jack's "Very Scary" Hospitalization (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.