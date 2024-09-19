Inside Lisa, Angie, and Meredith’s Social Media Drama Outside of 'RHOSLC'

Sometimes, the best Real Housewives of Salt Lake City drama comes outside of the show, when the cameras have stopped rolling. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? We still haven't figured that out. However, that doesn't make fans any less excited to see social media drama go down between Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, and Meredith Marks.

Article continues below advertisement

There's plenty that the women said to each other on X, but when Lisa accused Angie of paying her employees unfairly, that took the cake. Well, maybe not, considering the entire fight over social media is pretty juicy. And whether it's all for publicity for Season 5 of RHOSLC or not, fans are here for it.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Barlow says Angie K. pays her employees unfairly.

In the wee hours of the morning on Sept. 18 (or late night hours on Sept. 17, depending on your timezone), it started with a tweet from Meredith when she wrote that the "only scroll' she reads is the Torah. To that, Lisa responded with, "Mazel Tov" with a heart emoji. Then, Angie reposted Meredith's tweet, and shots were fired with what she wrote.

"I was *real* friends with Jen until I learned she'd scammed the elderly out of money… unlike you who followed her all the way to prison for air time," she wrote. "Mazel Tov to Baby Gorgeous — glad to see your spirits are up considering all your recent legal & repo troubles!"

Article continues below advertisement

True! I was *real* friends with Jen until I learned she’d scammed the elderly out of money… unlike you who followed her all the way to prison for air time♥️ Mazel Tov to Baby Gorgeous- glad to see your spirits are up considering all your recent legal & repo troubles! 😘 #RHOSLC https://t.co/Jk74RNt69o — Angie Katsanevas (@angiekatsanevas) September 18, 2024

And in the comments under that tweet, people came for Lisa. It's a whole thing. But it didn't take long for the ladies to go back and forth with each other on X, and for Lisa to take a major shot at Angie. "Remember how you charged Jenn for a party you offered to throw?" Lisa tweeted at Angie. "I'm surprised you could get all of this out there without tripping over all of that lip filler. Pay your employees. That nine dollars an hour just isn't cutting it."

Article continues below advertisement

To that, Angie promptly responded, "My lips are full as my life. Thanks to my doctor who I pay with my own Amex card — not a Park City mystery man's! Unlike Lisa's G-wagon, my lips can't get repo'd. I'm not your bestie in prison so I'm not interested in a gang bang, but it's cute you two had to team up. Night #RHOSLC."

Source: Bravo