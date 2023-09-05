Everything You Need to Know About 'RHOSLC' Newcomer Monica Garcia

A new season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is just around the corner, and get ready because there's a new housewife in town — and she's more than ready to bring the drama! Monica Garcia will debut in the hit reality show's fourth season, joining the iconic cast as a "friend of" now full-time housewife Angie Katsanevas.

Article continues below advertisement

As someone who is "blunt, opinionated, and never afraid to speak her mind," Monica will have no trouble adjusting to the classic housewife lifestyle. Now, without further ado, keep scrolling to learn more about the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer, including details about her ex-husband, kids, and job.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Who is 'RHOSLC' newcomer Monica Garcia's ex-husband?

According to her official Bravo bio, Monica is currently "divorcing her husband for the second time." His identity is not publicly known, but there's a chance Monica will introduce him and discuss their relationship on the show.

However, there's also a very good chance the housewife will refrain from talking about her ex-husband because she's in an 18-month relationship with someone else (who she has yet to reveal). Hopefully, she'll offer fans a glimpse into her love life — but if she wants to keep it private, we respect that.

Article continues below advertisement

Monica Garcia is the proud mother of four kids.

As of late, the reality TV is raising her four children all on her own, according to her Bravo biography. Although Monica remains tight-lipped about her kids, they occasionally appear on her Instagram account.

Article continues below advertisement

"They have taught me that fear is not an option. Every single thing we do as parents is for our children," she shared via Instagram in September 2023. "That includes finding the perfect princess dresses, doing hair and makeup, and driving them around like a chauffeur to friend parties." All very true!

What is Monica Garcia's job?

In her Instagram bio, Monica describes herself as an entrepreneur, noting that she's the founder and creative director of the Breababy brand. However, the online shop is no longer available, and the official Breababy Instagram account has not been updated since January 2023. Interesting — will she bring this up on the show? We hope so!

Article continues below advertisement

Monica Garcia is a former Mormon.

Yes, you read that right: Monica is no longer a Mormon. According to Bravo, the Portuguese-Colombian entrepreneur is an "excommunicated ex-Mormon." The teaser trailer briefly addresses this when Monica is speaking to her castmate, Heather Gay: "I was married in the temple, and then I was excommunicated," Monica explained.