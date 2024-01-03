Distractify
Is Monica Garcia Leaving 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'? Here's What We Know

'RHOSLC' newcomer Monica Garcia ended Season 4 on bad terms with with her cast mates. Will Bravo ask her to return for the new season?

Jan. 3 2024, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

monica garcia at bravocon 2023
Source: Getty Images

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 were thrown for a loop in the finale episode after learning their castmate Monica Garcia was behind the Instagram gossip account Reality Von Tease.

The account was seemingly created for fans to keep up with the latest drama. But many of Monica’s castmates didn’t see it that way.

Heather Gay claimed Reality Von Tease was "dedicated to annihilating and exposing" former cast mate Jen Shah, who is currently in prison for her role in a telemarketing scam.

Heather also claimed that Monica “troll[ed]” her, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose.

"These were character assassinations,” she said claimed during the finale episode. "But we never knew who it was."

Heather learned Monica was behind the account on the last day of their trip to Bermuda after receiving a mystery phone call. ”She's not our friend. She's someone [who] has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group,” Heather privately told Lisa, Meredith, and Whitney after learning the news. She confronted Monica at dinner that night and all hell broke loose.

rholsc tweet
Source: Twitter / @MarTEAnisEddy

While Monica initially denied her involvement in the account, she did admit to posting videos that she recorded of Jen, who she worked for at the time.

In a confessional, Monica said she didn't see Reality Von Tease as a "bad thing," rather she claimed, "I think that's just telling the truth." She also claimed that she was not the only person who posted to the account.

But the damage had already been done and her co-stars wanted nothing to do with her from that point on, telling Monica to "pack her bags."

That said, fans are now wondering if Monica will exit the RHOSLC series for good.

Is Monica leaving 'RHOSLC'?

Bravo has not officially yet announced whether or not Monica will be included in the next season of RHOSLC. Monica also revealed in an Instagram Live, that she has not asked back yet. However, fans are praising Monica's performance and rooting for her to return for the next season for the unprecedented drama she brought.

But understandably so, her cast mates do not seem to want her back, particularly Heather. Speaking to Variety, Heather was asked if she’d ever film with Monica again. The mom of three shook her head, saying, “I don’t think I ever will. Ever."

“It’s pretty definitive for myself,” she explained. “I can’t speak for my other cast members, but for me, it’s pretty clear.”

