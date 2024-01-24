'RHOSLC': Heather Gay's Ozempic Weight Loss Results Have Fans Mixed

Since The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered in 2020, star Heather Gay has hooked audiences with her bubbly personality yet brutally honest remarks. A mom of three and a co-owner of the esteemed Beauty Lab + Laser, Heather is well-versed in skincare and knows how to keep herself looking young. But beyond aesthetics, how else does Heather maintain her image? There has been talk that Heather is on Ozempic. Is it true? Here's what we know.

Is 'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay on Ozempic?

Yes, Heather Gay is on Ozempic. In Nov. 2023, she exclusively revealed to People that she has been taking the diabetes drug Ozempic for some time, although the results haven't been monumental. For those not in the know, Ozempic is an injectable prescription medication proven to improve blood sugar and reduce cardiovascular risks in adults with type 2 diabetes. But as of late, it's become a popular way, especially amongst celebrities, to lose weight. And Heather has joined the masses of those taking it to slim down.

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo Heather Gay

“I've been on it for a long time, but hadn't really seen much results," she revealed to the outlet, claiming that people did notice she shed a few pounds and started treating her differently. “You lose five pounds, people are nicer to you,” Heather said, adding “I don't know why. It's just the way the world works and that makes me sad for women. But happy that I'm down five.”

On X (formerly Twitter), fans have also noticed a difference in Heather's figure, but have mixed feelings about it. One user brutally wrote that Heather should get a refund on her Ozempic, suggesting that the drug wasn't doing anything for the "Bad Mormon" author. Another user saw things differently but felt Heather needed to dial back on the plastic surgery. "Heather Gay kinda looks extremely great on the Ozempic, but now she desperately needs to get those fillers dissolved!," read the tweet.

This is so not like me to say, but Heather Gay kinda looks extremely great on the Ozempic, but now she DESPERATELY needs to get those fillers dissolved!!!



Honestly she is very pretty in her old photos so I think she should take the plunge like Blac Chyna! #RHOSLC ❄️ https://t.co/K7tHivjFon — Gizelle’s Failed Coup Attempt (@GizzysCoup) January 8, 2024

Are there other 'Real Housewives' stars on Ozempic?

Source: Instagram / @dolorescatania; rhoc_emilysimpson Dolores Catania (left) and Emily Simpson (right)

"I took Ozempic, stopped, and then began Mounjaro,” she told the outlet, noting that her weight loss “doesn’t happen overnight.” Dolores said, claiming she was medically prescribed those drugs as she is insulin resistant/pre-diabetic and has a thyroid issue.”