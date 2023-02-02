Will Lisa Barlow Return to ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4? The Answer May Surprise You

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

‘RHOSLC’ is looking to cast three new women in Season 4.

According to a recent Page Six report, several of the Housewives are getting nixed from the upcoming fourth season. But given how problematic the series has become, it could be anyone. “They held auditions in the fall,” a casting participant told Page Six. “They were looking to replace three of them. They hadn’t decided if some of the ‘friends of’ would be promoted or if they’d find new talent.” “It’s true that they are considering new Housewives,” another source added.

Whether it was Jen’s legal scandal, the ongoing fight between Lisa and Meredith, or the irreparable friendship between Heather and Whitney, the drama-fueled reality series has had no shortage of issues. And most recently, Lisa came under fire for introducing not one but two more problematic women to the show.

Source: Bravo

Is Lisa Barlow leaving ‘RHOSLC’?

In January, RHOLSC newcomer Angie Katsanevas sparked controversy by socializing with a man flaunting a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt. While Bravo didn’t disclose whether Angie K. would be fired for her actions, fans blamed Lisa for bringing her on to RHOSLC. After the racism scandal with Jennie Nguyen in January 2022, viewers noted that Lisa befriends shady people — and recruits them onto the show! — and takes no accountability for it.

This girl an ONLY this girl is who I am accountable for. I work extremely hard, I have integrity in what I do and I am raising boys that know the values of our family. I can only speak for and about me. ♥️ I haven’t slept in 5 days so see you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7IDZKWcwZ0 — Lisa Barlow (@LisaBarlow7) January 24, 2023

“This girl [and] ONLY this girl is who I am accountable for,” Lisa wrote after the recent Angie K. controversy. “I work extremely hard, I have integrity in what I do, and I am raising boys that know the values of our family. I can only speak for and about me.” Because of this, viewers wonder if Lisa will be replaced in Season 4. And as of now, the answer is... no. According to Page Six, Lisa is “safe” for the upcoming season of RHOSLC. Not only that, but supposedly so are Meredith, Heather, and Whitney, which pretty much make up the remainder of the current full-time cast.

Source: Bravo

Is Jen Shah leaving ‘RHOSLC’?

It’s not shocking that Jen Shah will not return to RHOSLC for a potential Season 4. On Jan. 6, Jen was sentenced to 78 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Jen’s initial arrest happened in March 2021 while filming Season 2 of RHOSLC, and the show has depicted the aftermath throughout Seasons 2 and 3. Then, the reality star skipped the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion — despite being invited.

“I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing,” Shah said on Instagram in December. “Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘storyline.’ That expectation has no regard for me or my family’s well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life — my family.”