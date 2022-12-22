Will Jen Shah Be At the ‘RHOSLC’ Season 3 Reunion? The Answer Might Surprise You

Jen Shah will be a no-show in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion. In July, the reality television star likely jeopardized her future on the show after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Because of this, Bravo executives told Jen was not invited to the Season 3 reunion. She claims that she was disappointed by this news because it revoked her chance to address “inaccuracies” and discuss her storyline with her fellow castmates.

However, on Nov. 29, the network changed its mind and invited Jen Shah to attend. Read on to learn how the events unfolded.