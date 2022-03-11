Meredith Marks Revealed She’s a Licensed Lawyer Amid Rumors She Got Jen Shah Arrested

The controversy surrounding Jen Shah’s arrest blew up after her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Meredith Marks faced accusations she had some involvement in the matter.

During RHOSLC Season 2, police arrested Jen for her alleged participation in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. The women were taking part in a cast trip to Vail, Colo., when they discovered what happened to Jen. (The arrest happened in March 2021 but aired on RHOSLC in November 2021.)