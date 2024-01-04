‘RHOSLC’ Star Monica Garcia Addressed Her and Her Mom’s “Toxic” Leaked Video

During the Season 4 finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Monica Garcia solidified her role as the Bravo series’ most prominent villain. However, before her cover was blown as one of the users behind the cast’s gossip Instagram account, Reality Von Tease, Monica gained sympathy from RHOSLC fans for being so transparent about her complicated relationship with her mom, Linda.

Following the season finale, Monica’s public issues as a reality TV gossip girl and with her mother surfaced off-camera. On social media, a leaked video surfaced of Monica and Linda arguing about Monica’s future on the show. Keep reading for the full scoop!

Monica Garcia’s leaked video suggests she and her mom plotted for her to be on ‘RHOSLC.’

Since joining the cast of RHOSLC, Monica shared details of her and her mother’s drama. Fans witnessed it during their one-on-one dinners and Monica’s co-star Angie Katsanevas’s Greek Easter Brunch in Season 4. While viewers knew Monica and Linda had issues, they witnessed an unfiltered version in her leaked video.

On Jan. 3, 2024, a video of Monica and Linda arguing surfaced on social media. In the video, Linda yelled at Monica about what had happened during her trip with the cast in Bermuda. While standing in Monica’s living room, Linda scolded her daughter. She said the Reality Von Tease drama only united “those four a--h---s,” meaning Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, and Meredith Marks.

Linda also told her daughter she was only supposed to act as an “actress” whose only objective was to get as much screen time as possible. “You gotta pretend like all is right in the world,” Linda tells Monica in the video. “It's a job. It's a show. It's a reality show that you worked hard to get on.”

Monica revealed her role in the plot, stating her mom “left me completely in the f---ing water with these b---hes” by siding with Angie at her brunch. After more screaming, where Linda blamed her daughter for falling and flipping the bird at her on-camera, Monica kicked her mom out, but not before giving her a piece of her mind. “Thank you for coming over with this toxic s--t,” Monica told her mom in the background.

Monica Garcia said her and her mom’s leaked video was her “karma” for her Reality Von Tease account role.

Despite fans seeing her and her mom argue on RHOSLC Season 4, Monica’s candid fight with her mother was brutal for fans to watch. Although many haven’t forgotten her being one of the people who, as Whitney Rose said in the season finale, “bullied” the women “for years,” some sympathized with her after seeing how her mother talks to her when no one’s around.

I’m honestly not understanding why people are mad at Monica for any part of this video. If anything it proves what we knew all along - Monica was showing her authentic life and her mom was just along for a shot at some air time. https://t.co/vtmIn6ymDJ — Kevin Welch (@KevinWelchhh) January 4, 2024

After realizing the fight with her mom had leaked, Monica addressed it on X, formerly Twitter. The Brea Baby CEO began her note to her fans by stating she “full-heartedly” felt her fans were witnessing her living her “karma” for being behind the Reality Von Tease account and thought she “deserved” the video being leaked.

Monica added that the video was never supposed to be exposed and said her friend, Tenesha Luckett, was responsible for leaking the video to the masses. Monica has also named Tenesha, who was Heather Gay’s hairstylist, as another person running the Reality Von Tease account.

“There has now been a ‘leaked’ private video filmed in my home between my mother and me,” Monica shared in an Instagram Story. “I sent the video to my best friend in confidence. We talked several times a day, spent every Sunday family dinner together, holidays, our children were best friends.”

“I never once thought she would do this to me, but here we are,” the post continued. “She has been outing my secrets. She continues to release screenshots, recordings, videos, and a folder she has dedicated to me full of things she plans to release. She is already doing interviews and has been contacting people in my life for months to try to destroy me.”