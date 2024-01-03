Take a Look at What the ‘RHOSLC’ Ladies Wore at the Season 4 Reunion

In a twist few saw coming, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City had its most talked-about season in Season 4. After the season finale aired in January 2024, fans waited in anticipation of seeing the ladies address the tumultuous season at the three-part Season 4 reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Lisa Barlow

Source: Bravo

Lisa came to the RHOSLC reunion ready to unleash her inner “Alien Superstar.” The marketing guru wore a strapless, ankle-length Tom Ford dress with silver Rene Caovilla heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Cosby

Mary has repeatedly said that RHOSLC needed her to return to ensure the show’s success. We’re not saying her statements are 100 percent accurate, but it has undoubtedly been spicier since Mary rejoined the cast in Season 4. Mary wore a dark blue Alexander McQueen gown for the reunion, reportedly worth $4,300 per Instagram account @rhoslcfashion.

Article continues below advertisement

Monica Garcia

Source: Bravo

Monica was undoubtedly the show-stopper of RHOSLC Season 4. Early in the season, Monica earned sympathy from fans for her candid moments with her mother and for not tolerating her new co-stars’ mess. In honor of her first reunion, Monica wore a green Haus of KoJo dress by designer Koa Johnson. In December 2023, Monica used her reunion look to highlight how far she had come after news about her arrest for a traffic violation warrant surfaced during her first season.

Article continues below advertisement

“You know what… I’ve really been thinking about how to drop this s--t, and truly, there is no better way than to do it with my reunion look,” Monica wrote in her caption. “People are hella bent on “exposing” me, but baby, I STAY exposing MYSELF. I don’t need anyone to do that for me. I’ve been screaming this from the rooftops from day one, but I will say it again! DO NOT LET ANYONE TELL YOU WHO YOU ARE!!!!! EVER.”

Article continues below advertisement

Heather Gay

Heather ended RHOSLC Season 4 with a bang when she finally spilled the tea fans already knew: Jen Shah gave her that infamous black eye in Season 3. During the RHOSLC reunion, Heather addressed the black eye and her other Season 4 moments while wearing an orange dress from A.L.C. Limited, reportedly priced at $895.

Article continues below advertisement

Angie Katsanevas

Source: Bravo

Angie K’s seamless jump from a “friend” to a full-time ‘wife didn’t go unnoticed on RHOSLC. In her first reunion as a cast member, Angie wore a red dress by Nensi Dojaka. The Bravolebrity posted a photo of herself rocking the dress and wrote she was “Serving Beach in a snow-covered Bermuda Triangle.” Now THAT’S a caption!

Article continues below advertisement

Meredith Marks

Meredith understood the assignment when attending the RHOSLC Season 4 reunion. While she didn’t name the designer behind her red, long-sleeved dress with a deep plunge, the entrepreneur made sure to rock her Shop by Meredith Marks earrings to the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Rose

Source: Bravo

In December 2023, Whitney posted a photo of her wearing a neon green dress by Cult Gaia. The dress had an embroidered pattern and a short skirt underneath. Whitney wrote on Instagram that the look was a nod to the cast’s Bermuda trip and that she was “Bringing back all of the treasures left from our shipwreck.” We’ll be tuned in to watch the RHOSLC cast bring the drama and their stunning looks!

Article continues below advertisement