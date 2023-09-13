“Friend” Turned ‘RHOSLC’ Housewife Angie K’s Net Worth Might Surprise You

Just the Gist: Angie Katsanevas is one of the newest full-time housewives on ‘RHOSLC.’

Angie K’s net worth was reportedly $5 million before becoming a housewife.

She owns and operates her business with her husband, Shawn Trujillo.

While the popular saying goes that you can’t turn a *you know what* into a housewife, Bravo fans believe the same applies to “friends” of the Real Housewives franchise who try to promote themselves into a housewife. However, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas proved the haters wrong after earning her snowflake in Season 4.

After just one season on the show as Lisa Barlow’s close friend, Angie won many RHOSLC fans over with her witty personality and for being unafraid to back down from a fight (ask Jen Shah). Now that she’s a full-time housewife, viewers see more of Angie’s day-to-day life in Utah. One aspect of her life will be the new Bravolebrity’s business endeavors. But, just how does Angie afford her luxurious lifestyle? Let’s dive into her net worth!

What is Angie Katsanevas’s net worth?

Angie’s very first RHOSLC tagline was, “I may be Greek, but don't expect an olive branch from me,” which pretty much sums up her energy this season. In her debut as a housewife, Angie fought for her marriage to her husband of over 20 years, Shawn Trujillo, amid infidelity rumors.

However, in between the drama, the mother of one is all about chasing and keeping a bag.

According to multiple reports, Angie has a net worth of $5 million. While her pockets are reportedly far from hurting, they will likely see a boost now that she’s a full-time housewife. While many Housewives fans know Bravo doesn’t like to disclose their salaries, Angie probably wouldn’t sign up for anything that would stop her cash flow.

“A “Respected Woman” doesn’t have to throw snowballs at others to be Relevant. But she WILL catch them and throw them back twice as hard❄️❄️❄️,” Angie wrote on Instagram to announce her RHOSLC promotion in August 2023. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to represent Salt Lake City, share my story, Greek culture, faith, family and business…All of it…this season on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City❄️❄️❄️Are you ready for it?❄️🇬🇷❄️🇬🇷”

What does ‘RHOSLC’ star Angie K do for a living?

Despite her life-changing decision to become a RHOSLC ‘wife, Angie’s career was apparently paying her bills just fine. The Utah native is an established hairstylist and the owner and founder of Lunatic Fringe Salon.

Angie’s salon has been around since 1999 and has several locations in Utah, Idaho, and Ohio. The Bravo star operates the business with her husband, Shawn, a fellow stylist.

Angie Katsanevas Reality star, Owner and founder of Lunatic Fringe Salon Net worth: $5 million Angie Katsanevas stars on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ and first appeared as a “friend to the show” in Season 3. She has also owned and operated her salon, Lunatic Fringe Salon, since 1999. Birth Date: Nov. 17, 1973 Marriages: Shawn Trujillo (m. 1999) Children: Elektra Trujillo (b. 2011) Father: Leonidas “Louie” Katsanevas

“Lunatic Fringe Salon was founded in 1999 by two young hairdressers, Shawn Trujillo and Angie Katsanevas,” their website reads. “The couple started their journey in a 700-square-foot salon in Salt Lake City.”

In addition to having multiple locations, Angie’s salon has at least one loyal celebrity client. On the business’s Instagram account, one of Angie’s employees, Avery Ellis (@beauty_byaveryellis), posted a video of herself getting Lisa Barlow camera ready for her Season 4 confessional look.