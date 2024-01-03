Whitney Rose’s Accent Is Authentic and Not Uncommon in Utah

The Gist: Whitney Rose's accent from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was a topic on the show’s Season 4 reunion.

Whitney’s accent is familiar among people who are Utah natives.

Whitney discussed Meredith Marks and Mary Cosby impersonating her on RHOSLC.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ended with a bang in Bermuda that will change the dynamics between its cast moving forward. After a season of feuds, burner account reveals, and the final answer to who gave Heather Gay a black eye, the cast reunited for the RHOSLC Season 4 reunion. While the reunion will include as much closure as the ladies can handle in a three-part special, it won’t be all negative. Amid the drama, the cast discussed Whitney Rose’s unforgettable accent.

Despite Whitney’s denial, her accent has long been something Bravo fans discuss. However, Whitney is likely not talking that way on purpose, as her accent is connected to the very place that made her famous.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Whitney Rose from ‘RHOSLC’s accent explained.

Whitney has been on RHOSLC since the series premiered in November 2020. Though the mom of two shared many details about her life as a mom, wife, and entrepreneur, the Wild Rose Beauty CEO’s accent is seemingly what most people remember of her the most.

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2024, Bravo released the Season 4 RHOSLC reunion trailer. During the clip, Andy Cohen asked Meredith Marks to share her impression of Whitney with the group on the couch. Meredith then went into a deep, subtle tone and told Andy, “It’s so hard to do it all on the spot like this.” As the ladies laughed, Mary Cosby said, “It’s so easy, Meredith,” using her best impression of Whitney’s voice.

Article continues below advertisement

Mary’s impression was more nasally and reminiscent of a Valley Girl accent as she said “Meredith” on camera. When a stunned Whitney asked, “Do I really talk like that?” Mary quickly replied, “Yes.”

Meredith and Mary aren’t the only ones who have noticed Whitney’s distinct accent. Content creator Angela Hoover gives a spot-on impression of Whitney’s accent on YouTube. Similarly, fans have seen Whitney’s high pitch, drawn-out vowels when she speaks on camera.

Article continues below advertisement

“Whitney Rose has the ultimate white girl accent,” one fan said of the Bravo star on X, formerly Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

Though odd and a bit exaggerated to some, Whitney’s accent isn’t a new concept to those who live in Utah, where she was born and raised.

According to a video posted by X user @polarctrl, Utah natives “lower vowel sounds” before the letter “l,” causing words like “milk” and “sale” to sound more drawn out, such as Whitney has done in her RHOSLC scenes. As for her somewhat perky cadence, there’s no reason behind her tone.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Rose said Meredith Marks “did her best” when impersonating her accent.

Whitney’s accent may be something her co-stars poke fun at her for, but she isn’t letting their impersonations affect her too much. Meredith first tried her Whitney impression during a fight over Whitney calling Meredith and her husband, Seth Marks, “creepy” for sharing a shower.

Article continues below advertisement

Meredith fired back at Whitney by mocking her interview, where she was quoted saying it was creepy. Following the episode, Whitney told Entertainment Tonight that Meredith “tried her best” to sound like her, and she didn’t mind her co-star’s petty attempt at feuding with her during the season.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

“I never thought the bathtub would come and haunt me, but I honestly feel like Meredith was reaching pretty heavily to have a reason to be mad at me," Whitney explained to the outlet. "We did have lingering beef from the year prior, with all the Lisa rumors and, you know, her stirring all that up and not taking accountability for it.”

Despite Meredith and Mary’s mockery, Whitney and her Utah accent will likely be on RHOSLC as the show continues!