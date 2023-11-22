Seth Marks Might Be a 'RHOSLC' Husband, but He's Also a Successful CEO

The Gist: Seth Marks is the husband of RHOSLC cast member Meredith Marks.

Seth has been a CEO at multiple companies.

Currently, Seth is the CMO at Channel Control Merchants.

When we first met Meredith Marks and Seth Marks during the first season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the pair were in a rough patch. Seth was gone all the time for work, and the two of them almost got a divorce because of it.

Thankfully, our disengaging bath tub queen and her main man worked it out and have never been stronger. That said, Seth still seems to always be traveling during Season 4 of RHOSLC. What does he do for a living? Let's find out!

What does Seth Marks from 'RHOSLC' do for a living?

Seth Marks went to the University of Arizona where he studied Sociology. From there he began his career at Hilco Global as a Partner in Wholesale Trading.

Seth became an expert in Wholesale, with his next position being the Vice President of Merchandising for Big Lots. He continued to grow in this field holding titles such as Senior Vice President, CEO, and CMO, at multiple companies including LQW Retail, Tuesday Morning, and Overstock.com. Seth even went back to Hilco, this time as the CEO. Talk about making money moves right there.

Currently, Seth is the Chief Merchandising Officer at Channel Control Merchants, "an extreme value retailer and exporter of brand sensitive secondary market inventories through physical retail and wholesale channels" (via PR Newswire). Basically, this means they buy products that aren't selling in other stores and sell them discounted at their stores (think a Tuesday Morning or even a TJ Maxx).

Seth's LinkedIn bio tells us that he has "a proven track record of driving growth, profitability, and operational excellence in public and private off-price retail sectors" and "is a strategic and visionary merchant with a rare blend of finance, operations, marketing, supply chain, and merchandising skills." Even more impressive, "He has successfully served as a Turnaround CEO, CMO, and SVP of Merchandising for various retail companies, generating revenues ranging from $200M to $10B."

Seth also loves spreading inspiration on his Instagram to his "younger self." In this video, Seth tells us that, "a seed always feels like a thorn before it sprouts." The caption reads, "When things get tough and prickly, it’s always the seed-like beginning of something incredible sprouting in our lives. Don’t remove it; work through it. It’s important to embrace “the thorn” with a positive mindset, as it always sprouts into seeds of the next level of personal growth."