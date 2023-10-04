Angie Katsanevas Says “The Gloves Are Off” After Recent ‘RHOSLC’ Infidelity Rumors

The Gist: Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo star on Season 4 of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.'

Angie and Shawn have been subject to infidelity rumors, as Angie's co-stars claim he has affairs with men.

The couple addressed the rumors on 'RHOSLC' and other platforms.

While fans previously watched Angie in the middle of the drama with the RHOSLC Season 3 cast, this season forced her to share some of her life away from the mess. In Season 4, fans met Angie’s husband, Shawn Trujillo, and their 12-year-old daughter, Elektra. During the season, Angie and her spouse have been the subject of rumors regarding Shawn’s sexuality. Since then, the couple has spoken out, and Angie is making it clear that she’s sticking beside her husband of over two decades.

Angie K’s husband, Shawn Trujillo, denies cheating on his wife with men, as ‘RHOSLC’ rumors suggest.

Before Angie made her full-time Housewife debut, fans had become familiar with her husband, Shawn. The couple, introduced to the group through former cast member Jen Shah, married in 1999 and co-own a hair salon in Salt Lake City called Lunatic Fringe Salon.

Throughout Seasons 3 and 4, Angie and Shawn have the ideal marriage. However, in Episode 5 of Season 4, “The Nastiness and Rumors.” During the Oct. 3, 2023 episode, Angie’s castmates Whitney Rose and Monica Garcia repeated rumors about Shawn that they heard from Meredith Marks.

According to Monica, the tea was that Shawn was having multiple affairs with men. Monica claimed Shawn’s “boyfriends” were scattered around Salt Lake City, and Angie was none the wiser.

Angie was adamant that none of the rumors regarding her husband's affairs with men were true. On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Angie appeared on Watch What Happens Live and briefly spoke about the rumors surrounding her marriage.

During her WWHL debut, Andy called the rumor that Shawn sleeps with men “one of the grossest tropes” of Housewives storylines. He then gave Shawn a moment to share his side of the story. The hairstylist said he wasn’t upset about it being a “gay/straight thing” as he loves and is “embedded” in the LGBTQ+ community.

Shawn then stressed his main objection to the rumors was the assumption that he was unfaithful to Angie.

"I'm here to support Angie,” Shawn said in the after-show audience. “And I'll just take the hits.”

Angie claims Shawn Trujillo’s rumors of infidelity “never existed” before they joined ‘RHOSLC.’

While Meredith and Monica have said they found out about Shawn’s alleged infidelity from the SLC rumor mill, Angie doesn’t believe her co-stars are telling the truth. On WWHL, Andy pointed out that Monica and Meredith suggested the rumors of Shawn cheating on her with various men had been going on long before RHOSLC became an option.

Angie admitted on the show that while Salt Lake City has “evolved,” Shawn has received rumors regarding his sexuality due to his profession as a hairstylist. However, she denied any infidelity gossip coming to her doorstep before the couple began filming Season 4.

In October 2023, Angie echoed similar sentiments to HollywoodLife, stating she and her husband “love our gays” and would never be offended about being associated with them. She also said the rumors, which have “absolutely never existed in the Salt Lake City community about our marriage” prior to them being on the show, and plans on getting back at her enemies Meredith and Monica.

“If you’re gonna come at mine, the gloves are off,” Angie told HollywoodLife. “If you’re going to continue to lie about my marriage, guess what, Meredith? I’m going to tell the truth about yours.”

She added: “And Monica if you’re gonna lie about my marriage to put food on your table, me knowing that maybe I helped your family, I’ll take that shot.” And that’s that on that!