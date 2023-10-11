‘RHOSLC’ Drama: Mary Cosby Defends Shady Comment About Heather Gay’s Gucci Corset

The Gist: Mary Cosby and Heather Gay star in Season 4 of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

Mary made comments about Heather's body and questioned if her Gucci corset was real on 'Watch What Happens Live'

Mary once called Heather a "Karen" and a "racist" on Instagram

Just when we thought Mary Cosby and Heather Gay had squashed their issues, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars seem to be back to their icy cold rapport. In Season 4 of the Bravo show, Mary is back after exiting the show ahead of Season 3 in 2022. And while she’s back in a “friend of” capacity, the Marimarta Perfumeria CEO is proving why the fans are excited to hear what shady things come out of her mouth on the show.

Mary has yet to disappoint in the shadiness department on RHOSLC. In October 2023, she brought her pettiness to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During one of Andy’s notorious WWHL games, Mary took a chance to body shame her “former” foe, Heather, while discussing Heather’s Gucci corset. Keep reading for the full scoop!

Source: Bravo

Mary Cosby questioned if her ‘RHOSLC’ co-star, Heather Gay’s Gucci belt was real.

On Oct. 10, 2023, Mary appeared on WWHL with TV personality and former Ziwe host, Ziwe Fumudoh. During their time at WWHL, Andy challenged Mary and Ziwe to play “Versace of Hibachi.” The game instructed them to approve a Housewives star’s look (Versace) or give it the thumbs down (Hibachi). Andy pulled a photo of Heather wearing a Gucci X Adidas strapless corset and a chained necklace in one of her confessional looks.

Without hesitation, Mary called Heather’s corset look, “Hibachi.” She then admitted she believed Heather’s RHOSLC Gucci corset wasn’t real, saying, “I don’t think Gucci makes that.” Mary then explained that Heather’s size made it difficult to believe Gucci created the corset. “I’ve never seen a corset in, like, a size 14,” Mary said on-camera, asking Andy. “Have you?”

Source: Bravo

Mary’s comments shocked Andy and Ziwe, with Andy coming to Heather’s defense by saying he “loves” her look. Ziwe also screamed, “Mary Cosby!” in response. Following Mary’s WWHL appearance, several Bravo fan accounts, including Bravo by Betches, reposted her “Hibachi” of Heather. The same evening, Heather responded to Bravo by Betches’s account and claimed Mary’s assessment of her corset was false.

“It’s real,” Heather wrote. “And it’s spectacular!”

Heather and Mary’s recent drama comes after Mary said earlier in her WWHL appearance that the co-stars were on better terms since Mary left RHOSLC. In 2021, Mary accused Heather of being “racist” and a “Karen” on Instagram Live (via RealityBlurb).