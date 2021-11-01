Yes, That Was Ziwe on 'Succession' — Here's Everything to Know About the Comedian's Character

Ziwerekoru Fumudoh, known professionally as simply Ziwe, gained recognition for her satirical comedy on her YouTube-turned-Instagram-Live show Baited With Ziwe. The show involved "baiting" her non-Black friends into answering questions and discussing sensitive topics associated with race. Making her guests uncomfortable was part of her schtick.

With notable guests like Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan, Ziwe earned her own Showtime late-night talk show, Ziwe, in 2021. Initiating important conversations surrounding politics and race relations is what Ziwe is all about, so her Succession character, Sophie Iwobi, was likely shaped around the comedian's own missions.

In Succession Season 3, Episode 3, Sophie hosts the late-night show The Disruption, seemingly based on political commentary shows like The Daily Show and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, and her latest victim is Kendall Roy.

The very public war between media mogul Logan and his snake of a son, Kendall, has people everywhere putting in their two cents. But with Kendall — or, as Sophie Iwobi calls him, "a jar of mayonnaise in a Prada suit" — tweeting disingenuous, regurgitated phrases like, "We must overthrow the culture of corruption that silences women," he's practically begging for it.

Sophie's segment in honor (or dishonor) of Ken, called "Oedip---y," and "Oedip---y Pt. II" leaves him chuckling along as he tries to prove to his peers he can take a joke. "This is the guy who told Congress, like, a month ago that the investigation into his father was a 'witch hunt,'" Sophie says on her show.

"Kendall Roy suffers from a severe case of what doctors call 'Caucasian Rich Brain,'" she goes on, further discussing the absurdity of Kendall Roy posing as the conservative media's woke golden boy.