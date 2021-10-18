The Long-Awaited Season 3 of 'Succession' Has Premiered — What Happened to Marcia?

Starting off right where Season 2 ended, the Season 3 premiere of Succession was just as wonderfully chaotic as expected. Viewers witnessed the Roys and their (sometimes) loyal employees scramble to clean up the dumpster fire that Waystar Royco's years-old sex and murder scandal created. And, let's not forget Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) publicly blamed Royco's scandals on his CEO father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), during Season 2's finale.

Considering Kendall accused his father of a laundry list of crimes during a televised press conference, Season 3 will likely be a battle between Team Kendall and Team Logan — with both parties struggling to gain control of the sinking media conglomerate.

While it's looking like Greg (Nicholas Braun) is Team Kendall (and possibly Frank (Peter Friedman) as well), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), and Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) seem to be Team Logan. As for Logan's wife, Marcia (Hiam Abbass), well, let's talk.

Where was Marcia Roy in the 'Succession' Season 3 premiere?

Oh Marcia, Marcia, Marcia. Sadly, we can't tell you exactly where Marcia is, as that's purposely been left a mystery. Marcia Roy was initially introduced to us as Logan's loyal, doting wife and the kids' sometimes-domineering stepmom. She was always quiet yet stern. And, it seemed that she'd do anything for her absurdly rich husband.

Viewers have been left to ponder how genuine their marriage is (a debate creator Jesse Armstrong refuses to comment on), as Logan is an aging billionaire and Marcia is at least 15 years his junior. However, Marcia is an emotionally intelligent woman with loving tendencies.

The love she has (or perhaps had) for Logan appears to be real, but in Season 2, Logan's shallow, cringe-inducing affair with Rhea Jarrell (Holly Hunter), who is now both the former CEO of PGM and Waystar Royco, drove a wedge between the two. It was almost as if Logan ignorantly expected to have Marcia's loyalty no matter what he did (or whom he did), which isn't the case.

In a Season 2 scene that had everyone's jaws on the floor, Marcia coldly approached Rhea to ask if she's regularly tested for STDs. But what she says next, about two inches from Rhea's face, is even more shocking. "I have fought and I have lost, and I have fought and won, but when I lose, the other one will generally lose an eye or so," she says Yikes. But in the end, it wasn't so much the sexual affair that got to Marcia, as it was the fact that Logan didn't inform her he was stepping down as CEO.

"You broke something here," Marcia later says in Season 2's "Dundee" episode. "You're careless. You've been careless of me. I'm bored. You are boring me," she slowly said to a dumbfounded Logan.

Though some Season 1 scenes proved that Marcia can hold her own — especially against her entitled stepchildren — Season 2 really revealed that Marcia won't stand to be pushed around, as she's a confident woman with high standards.

