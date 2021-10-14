The Cast of HBO's 'Succession' Made Big Bucks for Season 3

With HBO's satirical drama Succession premiering in a matter of a few days, critics and fans are raving about the upcoming third season. On Oct. 12, the network held a premiere of the series at the Museum of Natural History in New York. That night, everyone in attendance settled into the IMAX theater to watch the first new episode in two years.

After the Season 2 finale, the show developed more of a following. When the entire world shut down and moved into quarantine last year, millions turned to films and television shows to keep their minds occupied. One series that frequented quarantine TV viewings was Succession.

Both HBO and the actors recognized the increased popularity. When it came time for the actors to renegotiate, they scored a significant pay raise. So, how much money do the stars of Succession make?