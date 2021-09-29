Where Is HBO's 'Succession' Filmed? Details on the Major Filming Locations

Where Is HBO's 'Succession' Filmed? Details on the Major Filming LocationsBy Allison DeGrushe
Sep. 29 2021, Published 4:07 p.m. ET
HBO's award-winning satirical drama Succession is one of the most talked-about shows on TV right now, and a third season is on the way.
The series centers around the dysfunctional Roy family, who own the global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar Royco. As the family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) begins to step away from his duties due to his health, his children analyze their futures and start competing for control over the company.
The series has amassed critical acclaim and has received numerous awards and nominations for its writing, strong acting performances, direction, music, and, in particular, its lavish production design.
If you're as obsessed with Succession as we are, then you're probably wondering where the show filmed to display the wealth and power these incredible yet irredeemably terrible characters possess. Well, we've got you covered with a list of filming locations.
Where is 'Succession' filmed?
Since the show is set in New York City, it's fitting that much of the show actually shot in NYC. The Cinemaholic reports that in October 2017, the show's first season began filming at Lexington Avenue and East 75th Street. Eventually, production moved to an area that embodies the rich and powerful: the Financial District of Manhattan.
In addition, the outlet mentions other notable NYC locations, including:
- Downtown Manhattan Heliport at Pier 6
- Bellevue Hospital
- Le Coucou Restaurant
- Cipriani at 25 Broadway
- World Trade Center
- Chelsea Square Restaurant
At the beginning of 2018, the show's production moved to New Mexico, mostly shooting in the Santa Fe area. Once filming in New Mexico concluded, production moved to New Jersey. While they were there, the Atlantic City-Brigantine tunnel shut down so the series could film. For the final episodes of Season 1, Succession went abroad. Filming took place at Eastnor Castle near Ledbury in Herefordshire, England.
For the show's second season, the majority of filming took place in New York's Lake Placid and Lake George. Like the first season, the finale of the show was shot overseas. This time, production moved to Korčula, Croatia. If you've watched the Season 2 finale, then you know most of the shots were filmed on a yacht near the Croatian coast.
After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Succession Season 3 filming commenced in New York City. Additional shots were filmed in Richmond, Va., until production, yet again, packed up and flew across the world. For the last few episodes of the upcoming season, shooting took place in Italy.
When is the 'Succession' Season 3 release date?
We've been begging for a premiere date, and it's finally here. Luckily, we don't have to wait long. On Sep. 13, the official Succession Twitter account announced that the show is returning on Sunday, Oct. 17 — so soon!
The third season will consist of nine episodes (one short of the first two seasons) and maintain its usual 9 p.m. EST time slot on Sundays.
What will Season 3 of 'Succession' be about?
In the Sep. 13 media release, HBO presented a logline of the upcoming third season:
"Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season two, Logan Roy begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."
For now, catch up on the first two seasons of Succession on HBO Max and watch the Season 3 trailer here. Then, on Oct. 17, witness the start of the destruction of the Roy family.