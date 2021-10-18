Sanaa Lathan Plays High-Powered Attorney Lisa Arthur in Season 3 of 'Succession'

In Season 3, Episode 1 of Succession , Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Logan (Brian Cox) are racing against the clock, trying to work out how they could win Lisa Arthur's (Sanaa Lathan) sympathies. A famously effective lawyer with an impeccable reputation, Lisa could be the miracle worker able to provide help for either Kendall or Logan.

With both eyes firmly fixed on the soon to be available CEO position, Shiv (Sarah Snook) promises Logan she will utilize her connections to get Lisa on board. But it's Kendall who gets there first, inviting Lisa (Sanaa Lathan) to join him at his makeshift war room (i.e. his ex-wife's apartment.)

But Kendall's winning streak doesn't last long. By the end of the first meeting, Lisa is looking less than impressed. Who will she side with? Fans are very curious to find out.