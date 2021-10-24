The Brilliance of 'Succession' Improvisation Is All Thanks to EP Adam McKay

For the last three years, Succession has rapidly evolved into a certified HBO hit. The dramedy features an ensemble cast to portray the 1% familial media empire, the Roys, and senior-level executives of the company, Waystar Royco.

The show has received widespread critical acclaim, particularly for its writing and direction. The cast, as well as the crew, bring significant essence to the show. While it's true that creator Jesse Armstrong produces scripts, executive producer and director Adam McKay has allowed the show to go the extra mile with his improvisation guidance. So, how much of the production relies on improv?

How much of 'Succession' is improvised?

Over the course of the series, more moments in the show have relied on the addition of improvisation, thanks to the expert himself, Adam McKay. He spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on the value of improv in media and how he always does his best to incorporate it in most of his projects.

"When you have your ideas for how scenes go, you want the actor to play it a certain way. I always get a little itchy when everything’s lining up too nicely,” he said. "I want to make sure there are some mistakes flowing around, so I always jokingly say on the best day of my life, I was right about 68 percent of the time, so I throw improv in there to make sure that there’s some collisions and accidents."

Now for some actors, we know that improv is a big step out of their comfort zone. He admitted to THR that at the start, he received pushback from the Succession stars. "But in this cast, we had some classically trained actors who just looked me straight in the eyes and told me, 'There’s no way I’m improvising,' and sure enough, on the day, we would get there and I would yell out, 'Hey, try this,' and they would go, 'No.'"

For some, improvisation is similar to speaking skilfully about a topic you aren't familiar with, but Adam McKay's approach generates a safe environment for everyone. He encourages the cast to learn the lines but to think of ways to change the scene and mess it up to change the tone and create a new flow of events.

