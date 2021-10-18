'Succession' Season 2 Recap: All About That Twisted Ending

On Oct. 17, the Season 3 premiere of the beloved HBO series Succession debuted. The episode starts with a bang, taking place mere minutes after the Season 2 finale and showing the aftermath of Kendall's explosive actions.

Those whose memory is foggy on how the second season of Succession ended are in luck. Here's everything you need to know to get back up to speed.

How did 'Succession' Season 2 end?

The ninth episode of the second season, "DC," shows the Roys and senior officials from Waystar Royco heading to Washington D.C. to testify in front of the Senate regarding the sexual misconduct allegations on the company's cruise ships. The hearing is full of quotable moments, primarily from Tom and Greg. Both steal their respective scenes, with Tom failing miserably against Senator Gil Eavis's aggressive interrogation.

Tom initially denies knowing Greg and then gets his own expression — "You can't make a Tomelette without breaking some Greggs" — thrown back in his face. That has to be one of the best lines in the show's history, and Tom's panicked face is priceless. As for Greg, his line, "If it is to be said, so it is" says it all. It definitely takes the cake as one of the best moments in the show.

Shiv talks with Gil and Nate, who reveal they have a witness willing to testify against the Roys. Logan instructs her and Rhea to find this witness and get her to back down. The two women track her down at a playground, where she is with her children. Rhea becomes uncomfortable with the idea of blackmailing a sexual assault victim, so Shiv meets with her alone. Shiv confronts Kira, the victim, and they come to a settlement that leads Kira to officially back down from testifying. In the end, Rhea steps down from her position as CEO of the company.

