'Succession' Season 2 Recap: All About That Twisted Ending

'Succession' Season 2 Recap: All About That Twisted EndingBy Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 18 2021, Published 6:17 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Succession.
Everyone's favorite privileged white family is back on the small screen.
On Oct. 17, the Season 3 premiere of the beloved HBO series Succession debuted. The episode starts with a bang, taking place mere minutes after the Season 2 finale and showing the aftermath of Kendall's explosive actions.
Those whose memory is foggy on how the second season of Succession ended are in luck. Here's everything you need to know to get back up to speed.
How did 'Succession' Season 2 end?
The ninth episode of the second season, "DC," shows the Roys and senior officials from Waystar Royco heading to Washington D.C. to testify in front of the Senate regarding the sexual misconduct allegations on the company's cruise ships.
The hearing is full of quotable moments, primarily from Tom and Greg. Both steal their respective scenes, with Tom failing miserably against Senator Gil Eavis's aggressive interrogation.
Tom initially denies knowing Greg and then gets his own expression — "You can't make a Tomelette without breaking some Greggs" — thrown back in his face. That has to be one of the best lines in the show's history, and Tom's panicked face is priceless. As for Greg, his line, "If it is to be said, so it is" says it all. It definitely takes the cake as one of the best moments in the show.
Shiv talks with Gil and Nate, who reveal they have a witness willing to testify against the Roys. Logan instructs her and Rhea to find this witness and get her to back down.
The two women track her down at a playground, where she is with her children. Rhea becomes uncomfortable with the idea of blackmailing a sexual assault victim, so Shiv meets with her alone. Shiv confronts Kira, the victim, and they come to a settlement that leads Kira to officially back down from testifying. In the end, Rhea steps down from her position as CEO of the company.
As for Logan and Kendall, Logan struggles to make it through his responses at the Senate hearing and ultimately puts all the blame on Kendall. When Logan returns to the back, he watches Kendall's testimony with Shiv and feels nervous about how it will go. Logan turns to Shiv, telling her they need to make a "blood sacrifice" if they want the company to survive.
The 'Succession' Season 2 finale features an explosive, twist ending.
In the tenth and final episode of the second season of Succession, "This Is Not for Tears," the Roys contemplate who to sacrifice as their public scapegoat for the cruise scandal. Following the hearing in D.C., the Roys travel to a large yacht in the Mediterranean.
Once the family is all together, Logan announces he will take the fall for the cruise scandal. Everyone immediately refuses Logan's offer and instead begins debating other options. Tom's name is thrown in the ring by several, including Shiv, since he was involved in the cover-up.
Later on, Logan approaches Kendall and persuades him to take the fall for the crimes. Kendall agrees, saying he deserves it as punishment for the death of Andrew Dodds.
With Roman as the sole COO, Kendall and Greg fly back to New York to give a press conference. As Logan and Shiv watch it on a television in the yacht, they witness the biggest betrayal.
Kendall starts off discussing how he was chosen to take the blame for the company's crimes, then quickly strays from his prepared notes to blaming Logan for it all. He calls Logan a "malignant presence, a bully, and a liar" and reveals Logan was responsible for approving the legal settlements to cover up the scandal.
Kendall also notifies the reporters that he brought the documents to prove his father's guilt, which are seen in Greg's possession. Kendall concludes his remarks with the most iconic line to date: "This is the day his reign ends."
As the rest of the family watches on in shock, Logan just smiles.
New episodes of Succession air Sundays on HBO.