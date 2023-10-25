RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Is a Mother-in-Law — Here's What We Know About Her Son's New Wife!

The Gist: Mary Cosby’s son, Robert Jr., got married in 2022.

Robert. Jr. kept his marriage a secret from his mom.

Mary claims to have never met Robert Jr.’s wife, but reports suggest otherwise.

Article continues below advertisement

The son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby tied the knot over a year ago but was able to keep the moment a secret. Mary sat down with Robert Jr. on an episode of the hit reality show and grilled him over “rumors” that he had gotten married without sharing the news with the rest of their family. During their conversation, Robert Jr. tries to play coy but eventually caved to the pressure.

“Why am I hearing rumors that you’re married?” Mary asked. “If I’m hearing it from people, I want to hear it from you… Is it true?” Robert Jr. first denied the accusation, before finally fessing up. “I mean, kind of, yeah. I went to the courthouse,” he admitted. Mary was shocked by the news, but later recalled a strange interaction she had with the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

“One day like, they were getting dressed. He was rushing to go do something and he was dressed up nice and she was dressed up nice,” Mary explained. “But they were running full-blown — running like with all their might, but I didn't know they were going to go get married.” Now, Robert Jr. is a married man but there are still questions about his new wife. Mary is also curious about the woman’s identity.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Robert Jr.’s wife?

Now that Robert Jr.’s secret wedding is public knowledge, some are curious about the woman he married. Similarly, Mary has no idea who Robert Jr.’s wife is, despite the couple living in her Utah home. When asked if she had met Robert’s wife, Mary said that she “didn't get a chance” to. Mary further explained that the families live in separate wings of the home, leaving little room for them to cross paths.

Article continues below advertisement

And while Mary hasn't confirmed the identity of her son’s wife, Starcasm reports that Robert Jr. is married to a woman named Alexiana. According to documents obtained by the outlet, Robert Jr. and Alexiana got married on Aug. 18, 2022. The publication also shared images allegedly posted to Alexiana’s Instagram Story on the day of the wedding, which showed the two dressed up before heading to the courthouse.

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Cosby faced criminal charges for harboring a minor.

In April 2021, Mary was charged with unlawfully providing shelter to a minor, according to People. At the time, Mary’s attorney suggested that she was being “Dragged into another family's domestic situation,” as she pleaded not guilty to the charges. A year later, the charges were dropped due to “Evidentiary concerns,” wrote assistant Salt Lake City prosecutor Madison Barr (via Fox 13 News).